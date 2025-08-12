Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline: The Full Guide to Their Biggest Moments So Far

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce quickly became the “It” couple of both the sports and entertainment worlds. The pop superstar and the NFL tight end went public with their romance in the fall of 2023, when Taylor started showing up at Chiefs games and Travis returned the favor by flying to Argentina during her Eras Tour. There, she famously changed the lyrics to “Karma” to shout him out, and sealed it with a kiss after the show.

Since then, their relationship has only gotten stronger. Taylor was front and center during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run in early 2024, and the two have continued to support each other’s careers while making time for private getaways and public date nights—from Tokyo to NYC.

As Taylor and Travis continue to capture the world’s attention, let’s go through all the rumors and epic moments that have us truly obsessed with their love story. Take a look at their relationship timeline below.

July 8, 2023: Travis Attends Taylor’s Concert at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor brought her Eras Tour concert to Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, on July 7 and July 8. The Chiefs tight end was there to watch Taylor perform during the July 8 concert.

July 26, 2023: Travis Reveals He Wanted To Give Taylor His Number at Her Concert

Travis talked about his experience at Taylor’s concert during the July 26 edition of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. Travis revealed that he tried to shoot his shot with Taylor at the concert.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said.

The NFL player continued, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he adds, confessing that he was “a little butt-hurt” that he couldn’t chat with her. “She doesn’t meet anybody—or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

September 12, 2023: Taylor and Travis Are ‘Quietly Hanging Out’

The romance rumors amped up when Entertainment Tonight reported that Taylor and Travis are spending time together but not officially dating. “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football,” the outlet revealed.

The Messenger also reported that Taylor and Travis had been “quietly hanging out” for a while. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago,” the source said.

September 14, 2023: Travis’ Brother Confirms He’s ‘Having Fun’ Amid Romance Rumors

Jason, 35, was asked point-blank about Travis’ relationship status in a post-game interview on September 14. “I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” Jason said.

Tony Gonzalez tries to get Jason Kelce to give up the inside info on Travis & Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/T45c6emDxh — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) September 15, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles player added, “Ever since Catching Kelce, everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’s love life. I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

That same day, Travis was asked about the romance rumors. The reporter questioned Travis about whether or not he really had his number on a friendship bracelet at her concert. “I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life. I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I’m not gonna give you anything,” Travis said.

September 18, 2023: Taylor Wears a Necklace With Travis’ Birthstone

The Swifties picked up on a potential clue when Taylor was seen in New York City wearing an opal necklace. The reason why the necklace caused such a stir? Travis’ birthstone is none other than an opal. With Taylor, clues mean everything, so the Swifties picked up on this hint immediately.

September 20, 2023: Travis’ Brother Says The Rumors Are ‘100%’ True

The media continued to get a lot out of Travis’ older brother about Taylor and Travis’ rumored romance. During an appearance on the WIP Morning Show, Jason admitted he’s been “blindsided” by questions regarding his brother’s love life. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world,” he said.

However, Jason added this epic tidbit (even though he acted like he was joking), “I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile—no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

September 21, 2023: Travis Reveals He Invited Taylor to a Game

Travis was asked again about those relationship rumors during his appearance on the September 21 edition of The Pat McAfee Show. “I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court, and I told her ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ So we’ll see what happens in the near future,” the football player revealed.

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift.. "I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead.. We'll see what happens in the near future" 🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

The tight end acknowledged that the rumors had gotten out of control over the last few weeks. “I think it’s, right now, it’s like an old game in school called telephone, where everyone’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff, and then you got, you know, no one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides—he doesn’t know, it’s true, it’s this and that,” Travis admitted.

September 24, 2023: Taylor Cheers Travis On at The Chiefs Game — After She Goes to His House

On September 24, Taylor was pictured leaving Travis’ $1 million mansion in Kansas City and heading to the Chiefs-Bears game, Daily Mail reported days later. Taylor joined Travis’ friends and family on a party bus that brought them to the game. The Grammy Award winner reportedly spent “about an hour” inside the athlete’s home “getting to know the Kelces” before the game. Travis was not home when Taylor was there, per Daily Mail.

Taylor supported Travis at the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24. Taylor was seated in Travis’ private suite next to his mom, Donna Kelce.

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs 👀 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/o4Qku6eWF7 — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2023

She enthusiastically cheered Travis on during the game, especially when he scored a touchdown! The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 41 to 10.

September 24, 2023: Taylor and Travis Leave the Game Together

After the Chiefs’ victory, Taylor and Travis met up inside the stadium. They were seen walking side by side as they headed out of the stadium.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Travis was decked out in what looked like the “1989 BEDROOM PAINTING SET” from Kid Super Studios. You know what’s coming out on October 27? Taylor is releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version)! Travis and Taylor were later seen leaving the stadium in his ~getaway~ car.

An online user took to Twitter to share a video of Travis and Taylor leaving in his convertible while outside Arrowhead Stadium. She was spotted “blushing, giggling and covering her face” as she sat in the passenger seat and waved goodbye to some of his teammates right before he drove away.

September 24, 2023: Travis Rents Out Restaurant for Taylor Swift

Following his team’s big win, Travis treated Taylor to a night out at Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City. “Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails, and dancing alongside Travis,” an eyewitness told ET. “The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m.”

TikTok user Molly (@1989vinyl) claimed that her friend told her that Taylor paid for everyone’s dinner at a restaurant so they would leave. “They were eating and the waitress came up to them and said, ‘Here’s the deal. Everything’s paid for, but you have to leave, like, right now.'”

September 27, 2023: Travis Addresses Taylor Coming to His Game

In the September 27 episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis tackled the elephant in the room and discussed Taylor showing up to his Chiefs game on September 24. “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis told his brother, Jason. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…”

The tight end noted that the game will be one he’ll “remember” and talked about getting in his “getaway car” with Taylor at the end of the night. “You miss 100% [of the] shots you don’t take,” he admitted. Travis noted that he’ll be more private about his personal life “moving forward” but added this final tidbit: “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”

October 1, 2023: Taylor Goes to the Chiefs Game Against the Jets

For the second week in a row, Taylor supported Travis when the Chiefs played the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on October 1.

🚨| Taylor Swift telling Blake Lively to look at Travis Kelce! “Look at him” https://t.co/qg7jSPRVRt — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 2, 2023

Taylor sat in box seats with a celebrity squad including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sophie Turner. Taylor also sat with Travis’ mom, Donna, and sweetly wrapped her arm around the football mom while they were next to each other. At one point during the game, Taylor turned to Blake and said, “Look at him,” in reference to Travis, and jokingly mimicked something Travis was doing on the field.

October 12, 2023: Taylor Attends the Chiefs-Broncos Game

Taylor was spotted at her third Chiefs game alongside Brittany and Travis’ parents at Arrowhead Stadium. The singer even wore a red team jacket over a black dress for the night. And according to TMZ, the pair were even planning on spending the following weekend together.

Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs-Broncos game to cheer on Travis Kelce 🏈

pic.twitter.com/Mi3ukgeUe4 — Complex (@Complex) October 13, 2023

October 13, 2023: Taylor Reportedly Spends Time at Travis’ Home

Taylor’s security vehicles and team were reportedly spotted outside Travis’ Kansas City mansion the morning after the game on October 13, per photos obtained by Daily Mail. The sight of the vehicles touched off rumors that the pop sensation spent the night at Travis’ home. According to the outlet, the luxury SUVs “appeared to be the same SUVs that collected the star directly from her private plane and drove her away from the airport on Thursday.”

October 14, 2023: Taylor and Travis Go Out After ‘SNL’

Taylor and Travis packed on the PDA in public for the first time when they held hands on a dinner date to Nobu in New York City on Saturday, October 14. Earlier that night, the two stars both made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live and then they went to the show’s afterparty at Catch Steak.

October 15, 2023: Taylor and Travis Enjoy Another Dinner Date

For the second night in a row, Taylor and Travis stepped out for a romantic dinner date in New York City on Sunday, October 15. They were spotted holding hands with smiles on their faces while leaving the Waverly Inn restaurant. Taylor stayed close to Travis as they made their way through the paparazzi after walking out of the restaurant.

October 22, 2023: Taylor Attends Travis’ Chiefs Game Against the Los Angeles Chargers on National Tight Ends Day

The singer showed up to Arrowhead Stadium once again in a red and white Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt and black skirt as she cheered on Travis. She also danced alongside Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany Mahomes in the stands and looked as happy as could be. After the game, Taylor kissed Travis’ cheek in a photo shared by Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s girlfriend, Chariah Gordon.

November 11, 2023: Travis Goes to Taylor’s Concert in Argentina

🎥| Travis Kelce's reaction to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" pic.twitter.com/aXnJFTMhXn — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 12, 2023

Travis flew to Argentina to attend Taylor’s concert in Buenos Aires on November 11. Taylor surprised everyone, including Travis, by changing the lyrics to “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Travis reacted to the sweet shout-out next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, in the crowd. After the concert, Taylor was seen running up to Travis to give him a hug before the two kissed.

November 13, 2023: Taylor & Travis’ Romance Reportedly Feels ‘Very Special’

After the lovebirds made headlines for their passionate kiss in Argentina, a source said the romance feels “very special” as they continue enjoying their time together. “Taylor was excited to kick off her international tour. She’s had a great break,” the source told PEOPLE. They added that she “loved catching up with girlfriends” and “had fun spending time with Travis.“

“He is a gentleman,” they added. “He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life. It all feels very special.”

November 20, 2023: Travis Gushes Over Taylor Swift in New Interview

The proud boyfriend made sure to gush over his A-list girlfriend during an interview for WSJ. Magazine’s December/January 2024 issue on November 20. Not only did Travis share what it is like dating a popstar whose every move is documented, he also dished on his favorite Taylor era! “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I’ve never dealt with it,” he said of the singer’s superstardom. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Travis proved he is a true Swiftie and shared which one is his all-time favorite Taylor album. When he attended her Eras Tour in July, the outlet explained that he was “counting the minutes” until Taylor performed her 2014 album, 1989. “‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. I could make a bad guy good for the weekend. That’s a helluva line!” he gushed. The athlete went on to share how much he is “learning” by dating the pop sensation. “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f****** mind-blowing,” he added. “I’m learning every day.”

That same day, Taylor skipped the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as she was due on stage for her Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Originally, Taylor and Travis’ parents were reportedly set to meet at the highly-anticipated game, however, due to a schedule change the 33-year-old had to move her performance to that evening.

November 21, 2023: Donna Kelce Reacts to Taylor’s Absence From Travis’ Game

After Taylor was unable to support Travis at his game against his brother on November 20, his mom, Donna, shared her reaction to the pop star being MIA with the Daily Mail. “I’m here to see my sons so no I’m not disappointed she’s not here,” the proud mom explained to the outlet. “She’s wonderful and when she comes it’s great but for me it’s about them.” Later, Donna revealed her thoughts on Taylor’s fan base being intensely invested in the romance. “I understand it. It’s a happy story and I understand people want that,” she added. “I’m just happy for my son.”

November 27, 2023: Taylor Flies Out To See Travis After Last Eras Tour Show of 2023

The “Sweet Nothing” crooner reportedly landed just outside in Kansas City, MO on November 27, just hours after her final Eras Tour concert of 2023. Her private jet traveled from Tampa, FL, according to Daily Mail, after an epic show in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Fans tracked the jet’s locations at the time, but it was unclear how long she would be staying with the athlete.

December 6, 2023: Taylor Talks About Their Relationship

During her “Person of the Year” cover story with TIME, Taylor revealed when she and Travis’ relationship began.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she gushed. “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

December 10, 2023: Taylor Holds Hands With Travis After Chiefs’ Loss

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10, Taylor was seen holding hands with the tight end after the game. Travis looked a little upset about the loss, and the “Anti-Hero” singer appeared to be comforting him.

December 17, 2023: Taylor Shouts After Travis Gets Pushed

During the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots, Travis got knocked over after he was pushed by Pats cornerback Myles Bryant in the endzone. After the play, the cameras cut to Taylor, who appeared to shout curse words from the viewing box. The “Anti-Hero” singer also got booed at the game, and after the fact, Travis complimented her for taking it well on his New Heights podcast.

December 25, 2023: Taylor Supports Travis During Christmas Game

When Travis and Taylor had their first holiday together, they first celebrated with the singer in the stands cheering on her boyfriend for the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. She was also joined by her parents Scott and Andrea Swift for the game.

January 1, 2024: Travis & Taylor Kiss at Midnight on New Year’s Eve

Travis and Taylor rang in the New Year together. They were spotted kicking off 2024 by smooching in the middle of a crowded party once the clock struck 12 in a fan-captured video. Earlier that day, the Midnights singer supported Travis during his game, while wearing a custom Chiefs jacket.

January 9, 2024: Chiefs’ ‘Love Story’ Post-Season Trailer

Once the Chiefs won and set that they were going to the playoffs, the team released a hilarious trailer for the post-season with plenty of Taylor-inspired Easter eggs for fans. The narrator in the clip made a reference to Taylor’s song “Love Story” while talking about Travis and also gave a nod to the number 13, which is Taylor’s lucky number.

January 21, 2024: Taylor Meets Travis’ Brother & Sister-in-Law

Just as she’d supported her beau during the regular season, Taylor regularly made appearances during the post-season. After Travis’ brother Jason was eliminated from the playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles, he and his wife Kylie Kelce attended the Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills on January 21. During the icy match, Jason made tons of headlines for partying shirtless with fans, and helping a young Swiftie show her sign to Taylor.

After the game, Jason explained that it was the first time that he and Kylie had met the singer, so his wife had told him to be on his best behavior. “She’s like, ‘be on your best behavior.’ I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.’ This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance,” he said on the New Heights podcast. Travis assured his brother that Taylor loved him.

January 28, 2024: Travis & Taylor Kiss on the Field After AFC Win

On January 28, the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens to secure the AFC title, meaning that they’re heading to Super Bowl LVIII. After the major win, the players’ loved ones ran out to join them on the field, including Taylor. The singer was seen kissing her boyfriend, as he prepares to head off to compete for his third Super Bowl championship ring.

February 4, 2024: Travis Shows Support for Taylor at the Grammys

While Travis couldn’t make it to the 2024 Grammy Awards since he had to prepare for the Super Bowl, he still showed support for his girlfriend on her big night. Travis “liked” an Instagram photo of her posing on the red carpet. The following night, Travis reacted to Taylor winning two awards at the Grammys, including Album of the Year. “She’s unbelievable,” he said during an interview, per PEOPLE. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.”

February 6, 2024: Travis Reveals He’s Heard Some of Taylor’s New Album

Taylor announced at the Grammys that her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will drop April 19. During a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl, Travis revealed that he got a sneak preview of the upcoming album. “I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” he told a reporter. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

February 11, 2024

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win! #SuperBowl Travis: "Was it electric?" Taylor: "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"🥺 pic.twitter.com/BkFtwzsyfT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII was a successful night for Travis, and Taylor flew all the way to Las Vegas from Tokyo to see the Chiefs win against the 49ers. After the game, Taylor joined Travis on the field to give him a smooch to congratulate him. “Oh my God. I cannot believe that. I can’t believe it. How did you do that?” Taylor told Travis in social media videos that captured their encounter. She also seemingly told her boyfriend that she was “so proud” of him and that the game was “unbelievable.” The duo was seen at an after-party together later that night — dancing to her hit single “Love Story!”

March 19, 2024

According to gossip blogger DeuxMoi, Taylor and Travis were photographed enjoying a tropical vacay in the Bahamas! The apparent trip took place after she closed out the Singapore leg of her Eras Tour, which Travis attended.

February 9, 2025

Taylor Swift was booed by the Super Bowl crowd pic.twitter.com/CILL6Ytxmh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2025

Taylor attended Super Bowl LIX to support Travis as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the finals. In this rematch, the Eagles ultimately took home the win. During the game, the crowd booed her.

June 12, 2025

Taylor and Travis were seen together at Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise, Florida.

✨ In their #StanleyCup Final era ✨ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce knew all too well they couldn't miss Game 4 in Sunrise 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nNfNH2TEVj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2025

June 20, 2025

The couple returned to New York City for a surprise dinner date at Torrisi, stepping out casually dressed and hand‑in‑hand.

August 12, 2025

A teaser clip from an episode of Travis’ “New Heights” podcast was unveiled on August 12, 2025, and Taylor’s boyfriend was right beside her while she announced her 12th studio album.