When Is Taylor Swift’s New Album Coming Out? TS12 Release Date

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Taylor Swift confirmed that TS12 is coming out soon! With the global pop icon’s 12th album in our midst, Swifties are clamoring to find out its release date, tracklist and whether or not Taylor will go back on tour. As we get updates from the mastermind herself, Hollywood Life has gathered everything we know so far about Taylor’s new album below.

What Is Taylor Swift’s New Album Title?

Taylor’s 12th album is titled The Life of a Showgirl. She announced the name during a teaser from her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast past midnight on August 12, 2025.

When Does TS12 The Life of a Showgirl Come Out? Release Date

Taylor revealed that her next album will be out on October 3, 2025. She announced the release date in an August 13 Instagram post.

How to Watch the ‘New Heights’ Podcast

Jason and Kelce drop new episodes of their “New Heights” podcast on Wednesdays via YouTube. The August 13, 2025, episode was released at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

In another clip from the podcast episode, Taylor is seen holding up a briefcase with her initials, T.S., on it, as Jason says, “What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it. What’s in it?” Taylor then replies, “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” as Jason cheers in excitement.

Is Taylor Swift Engaged to Travis Kelce?

No, Taylor is not currently engaged to Travis. Neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumors, but they’ve been together since the summer of 2023. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the couple decide to move forward together.

Is Taylor Swift Going Back on Tour for Life of a Showgirl?

Taylor has not mentioned a tour for The Life of a Showgirl, but Swifties have faith that she’ll plan one. Besides, her last one, The Eras Tour, was a massive hit around the world, so touring for her next album is likely in the cards.

Previously, a source informed Us Weekly that Taylor told her team to “give her one year” to make a decision about touring because “a lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis.”

“She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again,” the insider told the outlet in December 2024. “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her. … She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

The Life of a Showgirl Tracklist Revealed

The tracklist for The Life of a Showgirl album was unveiled by Taylor in an Instagram post right as her “New Heights” podcast appearance aired on August 13. The tracklist is as follows: