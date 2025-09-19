‘Release Party of a Showgirl’: How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Movie

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Taylor Swift is the gift that keeps on giving. With just weeks until the release of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, the 35-year-old pop star announced a “dazzling” cinematic event for Swifties. Aptly titled The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, Taylor is offering fans the chance to see behind-the-scenes moments from the production of her music video for “The Fate of Ophelia” and more from TS12.

In a September 19, 2025, Instagram post, Taylor teased that it was “time [for her] to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan…”

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about Taylor’s movie event.

When Does Taylor’s Life of a Showgirl Album Come Out?

The Life of a Showgirl album will be released on October 3, 2025. Taylor confirmed the upcoming album’s release and tracklist during her first appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast. Weeks later, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement after two years of dating.

Release Party of a Showgirl Movie Dates

Taylor announced that The Release Party of a Showgirl will run from October 3 through October 5, 2025, only in theaters.

“I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 – Oct 5 only in cinemas!” Taylor captioned an Instagram post on September 19, 2025. “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut-by-cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”

Taylor also indicated that film showtimes will vary depending on local theaters.

How to Buy Tickets for the Release Party of a Showgirl Movie

Tickets went on sale after Taylor announced the news on September 19.

“Dancing is optional but very much encouraged,” the “Karma” hitmaker wrote in her caption. “Tickets are limited and available at releasepartyofashowgirl.com”