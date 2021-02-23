California Residents: Opt Out of Sale of Personal Information

This page is for California residents to opt-out of the sale of your personal information. Please scroll down and read all of the information about the choices available to you to determine the choices you would like to make. You may have to return to this page to make multiple choices.

For more information about Hollywood Life’s privacy practices, please see our Privacy Policy.

Opt Out of Cookie and Device Information for Online Advertising and Other Purposes

As explained further in our Privacy Policy, Hollywood Life and our advertising partners collect certain pieces of information from our visitors, such as device identifiers, cookies, advertising IDs, and IP addresses and usage activity, so that we and our partners can deliver ads that are more relevant to you on this site and other sites or apps. We and our partners may share this information with third parties to deliver relevant ads to you. This type of information sharing with our advertising partners may be considered a “sale” under the CCPA. If you would like to exercise choices regarding this sharing, please review the information below.

To opt out as described above, click the “Do Not Sell My Personal Information” link in the footer.

Additional options: Digital Advertising Alliance (“DAA”) Opt-Out: The Digital Advertising Alliance (“DAA”) offers tools to provide consumers with choices as to whether participating third parties can use your information to provide interest-based ads. To opt out of sharing your information with participating third parties for interest-based ads, please use the following tools. For websites visit optout.aboutads.info. For mobile visit the youradchoices.com/appchoices. Google Opt-Out: If you are on the web, you can also opt out of Google Analytics by installing Google’s opt-out browser add-on , and opt out of interest-based Google ads using Google’s Ads Settings . Google may also participate in the DAA WebChoices Tool (above). Mobile Ad Settings: If you no longer wish to receive interest-based ads on your mobile applications, please refer to your device’s operating system settings, which may include “Limit Ad-Tracking” on iOS devices and “opt-out of interest-based advertising” on Android devices. Facebook Ad Preferences: Facebook offers settings that may control what information Facebook uses about you or your device activity for advertising purposes. Visit the Facebook Ad Preferences page for more information.



IMPORTANT NOTES:

The opt-outs described above are device and browser based. Because the information being shared relates to your device ID and/or browser ID, you must opt out on each device and each browser where you want your choice to apply.

If you clear cookies, you must opt out again where you want your choices to apply. Hollywood Life does not maintain or control the all of the opt-out mechanisms and settings above and is not responsible for those tools operated by others.

We may still deliver contextual ads and ads based on our own data about you , conduct cross-device tracking so we can serve you first-party ads directly, or use information for non-targeted ad purposes, such as attribution and analytics.

(who will function as our service providers in such instance) to help us perform functions such as measuring ad effectiveness, controlling how many times you see an ad, determining ad performance, providing and securing ads, providing aggregate statistics and analytics, and/or reducing ad fraud. The above choices will not opt you out of the use of previously collected and shared information or all interest-based advertising (such as that conducted on other sites). You can visit the DAA for more information about interest-based advertising.

Opt Out of All Other Personal Information Sales

In addition to what is described above under “Opt Out of Cookie and Device Information,” we sell or license certain of your information, such as contact information or subscription information, to third parties to provide you with offers and promotions and opportunities that may be of interest to you. If you would like to opt out of the sale of this information, please complete the webform below. The information you supply in this form will only be used for the purposes of identifying your data and responding to your request.