Is Taylor Swift Engaged to Travis Kelce? Updates Amid TS12 Announcement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been going strong for nearly two years now. While they’ve managed to maintain a sense of privacy with their relationship, the couple haven’t hesitated to enjoy public outings together, like football games, of course! Now that Travis helped Taylor announced her next album, TS12 titled The Life of a Showgirl, Swifties are speculating about an engagement announcement.

So, is it true — are Taylor and Travis engaged? Hollywood Life has the latest updates on them here.

How Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Meet?

Taylor and Travis started dating over the summer of 2023 — sometime in late August or early September to be exact. — and they publicly announced their relationship in October 2023.

The football player was determined to meet Taylor, so he attended the Eras Tour in July 2023. Travis even made the pop star a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but he wasn’t able to give it to the singer backstage. Travis subsequently shared that he struck out from meeting Taylor during an episode of his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings,” Travis explained at the time. “So, I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I received a bunch of them while I was there, but I wanted to give her one with my number on it.”

Taylor eventually heard about Travis’ failed attempt, and she was captivated by his boldness. The “Lover” artist previously said, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told Time in December 2023.

How Long Have Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Been Together?

Travis and Taylor have been dating for nearly two years now. Over the duration of their steady relationship, the duo has shown support for each other. Taylor has attended a majority of Travis’ football games, and he flew around the world to watch his girlfriend shine on her Eras Tour. They’ve also kept things low key by going out on simple dates.

Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engaged?

No, Taylor and Travis have not confirmed an engagement, but rumors have been circulating practically since the beginning of their romance. Now that Travis helped Taylor announced her next album, speculation about their future is rampant.