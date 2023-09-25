Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Relationship Timeline: From Just Rumors to Cheering Him On at Chiefs Game

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Call it what you want… for now. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been at the center of romance rumors for weeks now, and Taylor’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24 took the Traylor hype to a whole new level.

Both Taylor, 33, and Travis, 33, have been very cryptic about the rumors and have yet to confirm anything with words. But their actions say something very different. With this being Taylor and Travis’ world right now, let’s go through all the rumors and epic moments that have us truly obsessed with their relationship timeline below.

July 8: Travis Attends Taylor’s Concert at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor brought her Eras Tour concert to Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, on July 7 and July 8. The Chiefs tight end was there to watch Taylor perform during the July 8 concert.

July 26: Travis Reveals He Wanted To Give Taylor His Number at Her Concert

Travis talked about his experience at Taylor’s concert during the July 26 edition of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. Travis revealed that he tried to shoot his shot with Taylor at the concert.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said.

The NFL player continued, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he adds, confessing that he was “a little butt-hurt” that he couldn’t chat with her. “She doesn’t meet anybody—or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

September 12: Taylor and Travis Are ‘Quietly Hanging Out’

The romance rumors amped up when Entertainment Tonight reported that Taylor and Travis are spending time together but not officially dating. “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football,” the outlet revealed.

The Messenger also reported that Taylor and Travis had been “quietly hanging out” for a while. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago,” the source said.

September 14: Travis’ Brother Confirms He’s ‘Having Fun’ Amid Romance Rumors

Jason, 35, was asked point-blank about Travis’ relationship status in a post-game interview on September 14. “I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” Jason said.

Tony Gonzalez tries to get Jason Kelce to give up the inside info on Travis & Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/T45c6emDxh — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 15, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles player added, “Ever since Catching Kelce, everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’s love life. I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

That same day, Travis was asked about the romance rumors. The reporter questioned Travis about whether or not he really had his number on a friendship bracelet at her concert. “I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life. I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I’m not gonna give you anything,” Travis said.

September 18: Taylor Wears a Necklace With Travis’ Birthstone

The Swifties picked up on a potential clue when Taylor was seen in New York City wearing an opal necklace. The reason why the necklace caused such a stir? Travis’ birthstone is none other than an opal. With Taylor, clues mean everything, so the Swifties picked up on this hint immediately.

September 20: Travis’ Brother Says The Rumors Are ‘100%’ True

The media continued to get a lot out of Travis’ older brother about Taylor and Travis’ rumored romance. During an appearance on the WIP Morning Show, Jason admitted he’s been “blindsided” by questions regarding his brother’s love life. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world,” he said.

However, Jason added this epic tidbit (even though he acted like he was joking), “I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile—no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

September 21: Travis Reveals He Invited Taylor to a Game

Travis was asked again about those relationship rumors during his appearance on the September 21 edition of The Pat McAfee Show. “I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court, and I told her ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ So we’ll see what happens in the near future,” the football player revealed.

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift.. "I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead.. We'll see what happens in the near future" 🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

The tight end acknowledged that the rumors had gotten out of control over the last few weeks. “I think it’s, right now, it’s like an old game in school called telephone, where everyone’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff, and then you got, you know, no one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides—he doesn’t know, it’s true, it’s this and that,” Travis admitted.

September 24: Taylor Cheers Travis On at The Chiefs Game

Just three days later, Taylor accepted Travis’ invitation and supported him at the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24. Taylor was seated in Travis’ private suite next to his mom, Donna Kelce.

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs 👀 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/o4Qku6eWF7 — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2023

She enthusiastically cheered Travis on during the game, especially when he scored a touchdown! The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 41 to 10.

September 24: Taylor and Travis Leave the Game Together

After the Chiefs’ victory, Taylor and Travis met up inside the stadium. They were seen walking side by side as they headed out of the stadium.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Travis was decked out in what looked like the “1989 BEDROOM PAINTING SET” from Kid Super Studios. You know what’s coming out on October 27? Taylor is releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version)! Travis and Taylor were later seen leaving the stadium in his ~getaway~ car.

September 24: Taylor Reportedly Pays for Everyone To Leave a Restaurant

Following the game, Taylor and Travis supposedly ended up at a restaurant for a post-game dinner. TikTok user Molly (@1989vinyl) claimed that her friend told her that Taylor paid for everyone’s dinner at a restaurant so they would leave. “They were eating and the waitress came up to them and said, ‘Here’s the deal. Everything’s paid for, but you have to leave, like, right now.'” And Taylor was apparently with Travis!