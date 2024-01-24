Travis Kelce Reveals How Taylor Swift Feels About Jason Kelce After He Ripped His Shirt Off at the Game: Listen

Taylor Swift is a big fan of Jason Kelce! Travis Kelce told his older brother that the “Style” singer, 34, “absolutely loved” Jason, 36, even after he ripped off his shirt at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game. The siblings discussed Jason’s rowdy behavior at the game, which was the first time he and wife Kylie Kelce met Taylor in person, on the January 24 episode of their New Heights podcast.

Jason explained that he gave Kylie “a heads up” that he was going to take his shirt off to celebrate the Chiefs at the game, even though Kylie wanted the Philadelphia Eagles player to tone it down in front of Taylor.

“She was already telling me to be on my best behavior cause we were meeting Taylor,” Jason said. “So she’s like, ‘be on your best behavior.’ I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.’ This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low.”

Travis, 34, burst into laughter over Jason’s comments, as he confirmed that Taylor enjoyed spending time with her beau’s brother. “Well Tay said she absolutely loved you,” the Chiefs tight end said.

a risada do travis e depois ele chamando a taylor de tay 😭pic.twitter.com/V67wlpSzeS — kath 🐍 (@thegretwar) January 24, 2024

Jason really stole the show when he met Taylor at the Chiefs playoffs game on Sunday, January 21. In addition to taking his shirt off in the freezing cold, the father-of-two also came down from the suite to lift up a young “Swiftie” so Taylor could see her poster. The little girl, Ella Piazza, revealed in an interview with local news station WHEC after the game that Taylor waved to her from the suite. “Taylor like smiled, she was so happy and she did like this with her hand. Like oh my goodness, I feel like shocked and happy at the same time,” Ella said.

Taylor’s presence at the Chiefs-Bills game made a few more headlines beyond Jason’s antics. Travis made heart hands at his girlfriend after he scored a touchdown from the field. Taylor watched the game from a suite, where she was seen hugging Jason’s wife Kylie while they both rooted for the Chiefs. Taylor’s friend Cara Delevingne, Jason and Travis’ mom Donna Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes were also with Taylor in the suite.

The next Chiefs game is against the Baltimore Ravens at the latter team’s stadium on Sunday, January 28. Taylor is expected to be there cheering on her man before her Eras Tour resumes next month. Her first show is on February 7 in Tokyo.