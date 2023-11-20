Taylor Swift’s BFF Cara Delevingne Reveals How She Feels About Her Whirlwind Romance With Travis Kelce

Image Credit: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne, 31, is showing support for her friend Taylor Swift‘s new relationship, in a new interview. The model, who has been friends with the singer, 33, for many years, revealed she’s “happy” that she’s dating NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, when she spoke with E! News at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18. She also described the romance as “different.”

“I’m so, so happy for her,” she told chief correspondent Keltie Knight. “There’s definitely something very different about them. I’m always rooting for my girl.”

Cara’s sweet comments come after she recently spent a star-studded dinner with Taylor and some of her other girl friends. They included Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes. They visited Bond St. in New York City, NY and were dressed to impress as they enjoyed a girls’ night out.

In addition to Cara, Gigi also publicly supported Taylor and Travis’ current love story. “Didn’t the press try this last week w Selena,” she wrote on Instagram November 13, referring to an article that claimed she “didn’t agree” with the direction the relationship was heading. “Let it be…we are all over the moon for our girl. Period,” she added.

Although Taylor hasn’t publicly spoken out about the romance herself, she has made actions that suggest she’s very happy and proud to call Travis her beau. In addition to showing up at several of his Chiefs football games to cheer him on, she recently changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” to reference him on stage. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang at her Argentina Eras Tour show, which the athlete attended, last week.

Taylor and Travis first sparked romance rumors back in the summer after he admitted to failing to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Eras Tour show in Kansas City, MO.