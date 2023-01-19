Brittany Mahomes: 5 Things To Know About Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs

She and Patrick married in 2022.

Brittany is a former soccer player who co-owns an NWSL team.

Whenever Patrick Mahomes hits the field, it’s a safe bet that his better half, Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews), will be in the stands to cheer him on. As the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Brittany has been Patrick’s biggest cheerleader. The sports world was first introduced to her in 2020 when Patrick led the Chiefs to their first NFL Championship at Super Bowl LIV. Though they failed to go back-to-back – falling 31-9 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Brittany remained steadfast in her love and support of her beau.

As the 2023 NFL Playoffs heat up, it seems Brittany and Patrick might be heading back to the Super Bowl. The No. 1 seeded Chiefs take on the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. If the Jags don’t pull off another upset, the Chiefs will face the winner of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game. Assuming the Chiefs get by them, they’ll have to take on either the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, or San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII.

If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs go all the way, expect to see Brittany by his side. With that said, here’s the scoop on Patrick’s biggest fan.

How Did Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Meet?

Brittany and Patrick have the ultimate romantic love story — they’re high school sweethearts! Brittany and Patrick met when they were teenagers and were both attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. He graduated high school in 2013, while she was one year younger and graduated in 2014. The two continued their relationship after graduation, despite not going to college together (Patrick attended Texas Tech University and Brittany went to the University of Texas at Tyler, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology).

Does Brittany Mahomes Work?

Brittany played soccer in college at the University of Texas at Tyler. She also went on to play professionally for one year in Iceland. As a former soccer star, Brittany is extremely motivated when it comes to fitness. After a year of playing professionally, she realized that she enjoyed being in the gym more than being on the field. Now, she owns her own company called Brittany Lynne Fitness. She offers online programs to clients who want to “tone, grow muscle and get STRONG,” according to her website.

When Did Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Get Engaged?

Patrick was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, and he and Brittany bought their first home in Kansas City in 2019. In 2020, he signed a 10-year, $500 million contract with the Chiefs, so they’ll likely stay in the area for quite some time. Patrick proposed to Brittany in Sept. 2020, on the same day that he received his first Super Bowl ring. The proposal took place at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick surprised Brittany with a gorgeous arrangement of flowers, with some spelling out, “Will You Marry Me?” She said yes.

When Did Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Get Married?

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes tied the knot on March 12, 2022, in a romantic ceremony in Hawaii. Their then-one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was on hand for the event. Many other loved ones were in attendance, including Patrick’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, who served as the Best Man.

Patrick and Brittany vacationed in Hawaii in the past, which is why they chose the islands for the site of their wedding. They had hinted that their daughter would be part of the ceremony. “Hopefully, she’ll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff,” Patrick said in a People interview. “But she’ll be part of the wedding no matter what!”

Do Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Have Any Kids?

Brittany and Patrick confirmed that they were expecting their first child at the end of Sept. 2020, just weeks after they got engaged. It was later revealed that they would be having a baby girl. The child, the previously mentioned Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born on Feb. 20, 2021. She was 6 lbs., 11 oz.

In May 2022, shortly after Patrick and Brittany’s wedding, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child together. Brittany and Patrick posed alongside Sterling Skye with a sign that read “BIG SISTER DUTIES COMING SOON.” They also shared an ultrasound of their bundle of joy, who would arrive in November 2022. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” the couple captioned a post they shared on Nov. 28. Patrick III, aka Bronze Mahomes, was born at 7 lbs., 8 oz.

Brittany Mahomes Co-Owns A Soccer Team

Although Brittany doesn’t play soccer herself anymore, she is the owner of the Kansas City NWSL, a professional women’s soccer team. She co-owns the team with founders Angie and Chris Long. The team was founded in Dec. 2020.