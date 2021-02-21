Brittany Matthews Gives Birth To 1st Child With Patrick Mahomes — See Adorable Pic

Congratulations to Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes! Brittany has given birth to their first child, a daughter named Sterling, they revealed on Feb. 21.

Time to celebrate! Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are now the proud parents of an adorable baby girl, they revealed on Sunday, Feb. 21. Yes, the Super Bowl LIV champ and MVP, 25, can now count himself as a “girl dad.” Patrick and Brittany, 25, announced their amazing news with a sweet social media post with a photo of their baby! “Sterling Skye Mahomes.

2/20/21 6lbs 11oz,” Brittany captioned the photo, revealing the adorable tot’s name. The new parents clutched onto their little baby’s hand, as the new mom donned a silver necklaces that read, “Sterling.”

Their daughter’s birth comes four months after they hosted the world’s cutest gender reveal. Patrick posted a video from the party to Instagram on October 21, revealing that their doggos were the ones deliver the news to Patrick and Brittany about the sex of their baby. The couple’s pit bull and cane corso, Silver and Steele, got their paws painted bright pink, and revealed the happy surprise while bounding down a white paper runner toward their parents.

The couple announced their pregnancy on September 29 with a sonogram pic posted to the fitness trainer’s Instagram account. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Brittany wrote alongside the beautiful photo. Patrick has his arms wrapped around her as she holds the ultrasound right against her growing baby bump. They looked so happy! Patrick posted the photo to his own account, as well, simply captioning it with a red heart emoji.