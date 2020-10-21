Patrick Mahomes & Pregnant Fiancee Brittany Matthews Learn Their Baby’s Gender In The Sweetest Way

KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and pregnant fiancee Brittany Matthews just threw an epic gender reveal bash. We have if they’re expecting a baby boy or girl.

Super Bowl LIV champ and MVP Patrick Mahomes and fiance Brittany Matthews are sharing their stunning baby gender reveal party with fans, as well as the news that the couple is expecting a daughter! The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is going to be a girl dad, as he shared a video to his Instagram on Oct. 21, showing highlights from the party. It turned out that the couple’s fur babies were the ones to deliver the news to Patrick and Brittany about the sex of their child. You can see the video HERE.

The couple’s pit bull & a cane corso Silver and Steele walked down an aisle made of a white piece of paper towards the parents to be, with their paw prints showing pink paint and revealing that Baby Mahomes will be a little girl. In the video that Patrick, Brittany, and the pups shared (yes, they have their own IG), the parents to be were first seen from behind in front of a giant wall of pink and blue balloons, with “Boy or Girl” spelled out in large lettering with white lights.

Friends could be seen on a zoom call attending the gender reveal party remotely, and bottles of blue and pink paint were shown. Patrick wore a white golf shirt and shorts, while Brittany matched in a white tank mini-dress. They both beamed with boy as Silver and Steele walked towards them, leaving pink pawprints in their paths.

Patrick then put on a a grey t-shirt that read “Baby daddy,” while Brittany donned a jean jacket with the words “Baby Mama” in pink lettering on the bak. He simply wrote, “My heart,” with heart being a red emoji in the caption for his gender reveal video post. Brittany in her caption gushed, “Baby Girl. P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way with pink paws for the reveal.” Over on Silver and Steele’s IG, the pups proclaimed (via Patrick and Brittany of course), “We’re getting a little sister, and we can’t wait to be her best friends.” Aww!

Patrick and Brittany just got engaged on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 after the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings during a ceremony in KC. He arranged for a beautiful display of flowers with some spelling out the magical words, “Will You Marry Me?” inside a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, and she of course said “yes.” The pair has been sweethearts since high school, staying together long distance through college while he played for Texas Tech in Lubbock, and she studied Kinesiology at the University of Texas, Tyler on the other side of the state near where the two grew up. The couple announced their pregnancy by posting on photos of a sonogram picture to their Instagram accounts on Sept. 29. Now they’re going to be welcoming a little girl in 2021!