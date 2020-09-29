Patrick Mahomes & Fiancee Brittany Matthews Expecting 1st Child Together: See Adorable Announcement

And, baby makes 3! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are expecting their first child together, the couple revealed on Instagram on Se.t 29!

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are having a baby! The Super Bowl LIV MVP, 24, and his fitness trainer fiancee, 25, announced the exciting news on Instagram with photos of a sonogram pic on Sept. 29. This marks the couple’s first child together.

Brittany’s pregnancy news comes nearly one month after the couple’s engagement on September 1. Patrick surprised Brittany with a stunning, estimated $150k square-cut diamond ring — right after he received his Super Bowl ring during a formal ceremony with the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri. The star quarterback got down on one knee in a decorated suite at Arrowhead Stadium, where the team plays home games.

The then-newly engaged couple posed for photos inside the stadium suite, which featured a white fur carpet that was surrounded by rose petals. Upon entry, Brittany was greeted with a life-size, lit-up sign that read: “Will you marry me?” Additionally, the room was filled with white flowers and dainty candles, which made for the most romantic of settings.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us,” Brittany captioned a post on Instagram that featured photos from the special moment. “It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond,” she concluded. The proposal came one day after Patrick’s 25th birthday.

Patrick and Brittany’s engagement was a highly anticipated one, as the couple have been dating since they were teenagers. The longtime lovers met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, where they even went to prom together in 2013.

After Brittany graduated that same year, she went on to play college soccer at the nearby University of Texas, while Patrick, who graduated in 2014, went to Texas Tech University. Despite being hundreds of miles away, Patrick and Brittany stayed together through the long distance. In April of 2017, he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the NFL Draft. During that time, Brittany graduated with a kinesiology degree and committed to play professional soccer with UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland in May 2017. Patrick and Brittany currently live in Kansas City with their two dogs, where she runs her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

We’re looking forward to seeing this twosome turn into a trio! Congratulations to Patrick and Brittany!