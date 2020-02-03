Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Packing On The PDA With GF Brittany Matthews

After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory during the 2020 Super Bowl, quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, got major love from his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, on the field.

Patrick Mahomes had a lot to celebrate after the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. Not only did the 24-year-old’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling come-from-behind win, but Patrick was also named MVP for his role as quarterback in the game. He celebrated with his teammates and coach immediately following the victory, and eventually, his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, also joined him on the field. Brittany jumped into the QB’s arms, and they shared a sweet kiss amongst the hundreds of players, coaches, reporters, family members and more who were on the field.

Brittany was Patrick’s number one supporter in the stands at the game. She was cheering like crazy throughout the evening, and posted several videos of herself celebrating on her Instagram Story. Brittany has been by Patrick’s side throughout his entire football career. In fact, they started dating when they were just teenagers in high school! Despite going to different colleges, the two stayed together. Patrick was drafted to the Chiefs in 2017, and after a year as a backup quarterback, he was named the starter for the 2018-2019 season. In 2019, he and Brittany also bought a house in Kansas City together.

Brittany is a fitness enthusiast who runs her own fitness and training program. Like Patrick, she is also an athlete, having played soccer in college and even for a year professionally in Iceland. Clearly, these two are a picture-perfect match!

The Chiefs Super Bowl win marked the first time in 50 years that the team had won the big game. It is their second Super Bowl win in franchise history. There was certainly LOTS to celebrate for these two lovebirds!