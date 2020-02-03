See Pic
Hollywood Life

Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Packing On The PDA With GF Brittany Matthews

patrick mahomes brittany matthews
Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock
Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker (7) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, in Miami Gardens, Fla 49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises his arms after his team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs girlfriend Brittany Matthews after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20 49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick mahomes (L) gets onto a golf cart with half sister Mia Randall (C) and girlfriend Brittany Matthews after defeating the San Francisco 49ers to win the National Football League Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. Super Bowl LIV, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory during the 2020 Super Bowl, quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, got major love from his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, on the field.

Patrick Mahomes had a lot to celebrate after the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. Not only did the 24-year-old’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling come-from-behind win, but Patrick was also named MVP for his role as quarterback in the game. He celebrated with his teammates and coach immediately following the victory, and eventually, his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, also joined him on the field. Brittany jumped into the QB’s arms, and they shared a sweet kiss amongst the hundreds of players, coaches, reporters, family members and more who were on the field.

Brittany was Patrick’s number one supporter in the stands at the game. She was cheering like crazy throughout the evening, and posted several videos of herself celebrating on her Instagram Story. Brittany has been by Patrick’s side throughout his entire football career. In fact, they started dating when they were just teenagers in high school! Despite going to different colleges, the two stayed together. Patrick was drafted to the Chiefs in 2017, and after a year as a backup quarterback, he was named the starter for the 2018-2019 season. In 2019, he and Brittany also bought a house in Kansas City together.

Brittany is a fitness enthusiast who runs her own fitness and training program. Like Patrick, she is also an athlete, having played soccer in college and even for a year professionally in Iceland. Clearly, these two are a picture-perfect match!

patrick mahomes brittany matthews
LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
patrick mahomes brittany matthews
Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

The Chiefs Super Bowl win marked the first time in 50 years that the team had won the big game. It is their second Super Bowl win in franchise history. There was certainly LOTS to celebrate for these two lovebirds!