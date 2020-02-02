Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LIV: See Big Game Highlights

Congratulations to the new Super Bowl champs! The 2020 winners are reveling in their success after a game that saw the 49ers and the Chiefs battle for the ultimate prize!

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl after battling it out with the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida on Feb. 2. The final score was 31-20. The victory is even sweeter coming more than 50 years after the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 1969. The result comes at the end of a gripping game that had the nation on the edge of its seat. Less than 3 minutes before it ended the Kansas City Chiefs pulled ahead of the San Francisco 49ers stealing the lead and nabbing a 24-20 score after what was a nail-bitingly close game. It’s a thrilling end to what has been a remarkable evening.

This year’s Super Bowl has been surrounded by a lot of hype, not least because of the halftime show that featured global superstars Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Shakira who turned 43 on game day. Stars from the world of film, music and sports flocked to Miami to witness the game and the performance. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey, 50, and his wife Camila Alves, 38, wore matching cream outfits in a pre-game photo that he posted on Instagram. Other celebs at the event included Jay-Z, 50, who entered into a partnership with the NFL in August 2019 to produce the halftime show, which artists from Cardi B to Rihanna had shunned within recent years. The controversy centered on the hip-hop star striking the deal without first speaking with Colin Kaepernick, 32, who many feel was ousted from the League because of his determination to protest against police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem at games. Ironically, the last team that the quarterback played for was the San Francisco 49ers.

The controversy did not stop the stars from participating in game day celebrations. Other celebs in Miami during Super Bowl weekend included Demi Lovato, 27, who belted out the national anthem before the two teams battled it out on the field on Sunday. Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Halsey are just a few of the musical artists who performed at gigs leading up to game day. Meanwhile rapper Meek Mill was spotted at the Hard Rock Stadium hours before the teams took to the field. He was filmed chatting with Jay-Z who was accompanied by his mini-me daughter, Blue Ivy, 8.