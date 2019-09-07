Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Deal Nearly Done – ‘It’s Her Dream’

J.Lo could be headlining the the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! This year, the concert is being produced by none other than Jay-Z.

Jennifer Lopez is excited to be in very serious talks to do the Super Bowl halftime show. The deal is extremely close to being done,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s very excited at the thought of it all and knows she’d absolutely kill it and already is talking ideas on the show itself.” Jennifer Lopez is a hustler — no pun intended! The 50-year-old superstar, who was just named a Music Mogul of the Year by our sister publication Variety, could be headlining television’s biggest live performance: the Super Bowl halftime show! “is excited to be in very serious talks to do the Super Bowl halftime show. The deal is extremely close to being done,” an insider tellsEXCLUSIVELY. “She’s very excited at the thought of it all and knows she’d absolutely kill it and already is talking ideas on the show itself.”

It’s in Miami, a place she absolutely loves, and seeing as she’s celebrating life all year long after turning 50, feels it would be a perfect fit.” Gloria Estefan‘s estate and previously lived there with ex-husband Though she hails from New York City, she recently celebrated her 50th birthday in the Magic City at‘s estate and previously lived there with ex-husband Marc Anthony . The city loves J.Lo right back, and declared July 24th Jennifer Lopez Day, which is also her birthday. “It’s always been a dream of [Jennifer’s] and she’s really hoping it all gets finalized soon but it sounds pretty promising from both sides of the conversations,” the source continued. The Super Bowl takes place on February 2, 2020 in Miami, FL — a city close to Jen’s heart. “

This year, the Super Bowl halftime show is being overseen by superstar Jay-Z , who the NFL has named a live music entertainment strategist. The move comes after a particularly controversial period for the football league, which saw numerous big artists reportedly turning down the performance opportunity. Jay himself called out the NFL in his song “Apes–t,” saying “you need me, I don’t need you.” Naturally, the rapper was rumored to be bringing back his wife Beyonce for a third appearance: Queen Bey previously headlined the show in 2013, and made a surprise appearance during Coldplay ‘s 2016 performance.

A second source adds, “Jen has been wanting to do the Super Bowl Halftime Show forever but her career in TV and film and her touring schedule and Vegas residency has taken over her schedule to ever be able to say yes! But now everything is coming about and all together for this year to be the time for it to happen.” Jennifer busy’s schedule in film and television was also what prevented her from doing a world tour for her earlier albums — which she finally rectified earlier this year with the It’s My Party tour

“The fact that it is in Miami she is ready to put on a show with some amazing guests and basically put on the best show that anyone has ever seen. She is looking to make the deal set in stone by Thanksgiving to allow her enough time to do it,” the source adds. “It is absolutely a bucket list item for Jen and to do it in Miami would be the most special moment ever. It is pretty much a lock that she is going to do it and then her next big thing will be figuring out her wedding details. But a JLO Super Bowl is as good as gold, she’s ready!”