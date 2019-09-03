‘Hustlers’ is almost here, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any new trailers left. The latest trailer debuted on Sept. 3 and it’s downright sexy.

Hustlers is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year. With a cast like this, how can it not be? Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Lizzo, and more make up this fierce female cast. A brand-new trailer was released on Sept. 13, just 10 days before the movie hits theaters.

In the opening moments of the new trailer, JLo’s character, Ramona, brings in Cardi B’s Diamond to give Constance’s character a lesson in lap dances. “You know Diamond from the Bronx, right?” Ramona says to Destiny. She tells Diamond that they’re going to help teach Destiny how to do a “real dance,” as in lap dance. “Oh, I’m good at that,” Diamond says. Destiny straddles Diamond to show her what she’s got.

The movie begins in 2007 with Destiny, a young woman struggling to make ends meet. Despite how hard she works, she’s left with barely nothing after a long night of stripping. But her life changes when she meets Ramona, the club’s top earner. Ramona and Destiny hit it off right away and Ramona begins to teach Destiny her ways. Another dancer, Diamond, also gives a revelatory class in the art of the lap dance. However, Destiny is soon learning more lessons and one more important than the rest: you must hustle or be hustled. Seriously, don’t mess with these ladies.

The movie, which also stars Mercedes Ruehl, Mette Towley, Madeline Brewer, and Trace Lysette, is inspired by the viral article published by New York Magazine titled The Hustlers at Scores, which was written by Jessica Pressler. Hustlers will be released in theaters on Sept. 13.