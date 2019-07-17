Watch
Hollywood Life

‘Hustlers’ Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Gives Pole Dancing Lessons & Cardi B Slays The Stripper Life

Jennifer Lopez 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Jennifer Lopez spotted wearing Spanx as she attends her twins graduation and Alex Rodriguez and ex Marc Anthony in Miami. Lopez wore shape wear under a revealing salmon colored Chanel dress as she made her way to the graduation ceremony of Max and Emme.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Alex RodriguezRef: SPL5095986 050619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu pictured in stunning dresses as they film a scene at the "Hustlers" movie set in Downtown, Manhattan.Pictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5084454 300419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez and sister Lynda Lopez on the set of Hustlers in New York Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Lynda Lopez Ref: SPL5075701 280319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.
and

The sexiest movie of the year is definitely going to be ‘Hustlers.’ The sizzling first trailer was released July 17 and Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, and the rest of the cast take fierce to a whole new level.

All of us are going to be hustling to the theater when Hustlers is released on Sept. 13. The very first trailer was unveiled on July 17 and we are all shook. The sneak peek opens on Jennifer Lopez, 49, giving a pole dancing lesson to Constance Wu, 37, (while in character, of course), before she masterminds a heist plan with her fellow strippers — all to the tune of Cardi B’s “Press” (the rapper also makes a glamorous cameo). As JLo says in the trailer, “The game is rigged, and it does not reward people who play by the rules.” Lili Reinhart, Madeline Brewer, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley, and Julia Stiles also make up this incredible cast! These ladies are not to be messed with.

Hustlers tells the story of a group of former strip club employees who team up to turn the tables on their powerful Wall Street clients (they’re heavily referenced in the new trailer as well). The movie is inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, The Hustlers at Scores, by Jessica Pressler.

Teasers for all the fierce characters were released just a few days before the trailer dropped. The videos gave us a first look glimpses of the characters in action. From JLo twirls around a stripper pole and rubs dollar bills on her face to Cardi B wearing diamond nipple pasties, Hustlers has already proven it’s going to be the hottest movie of 2019. The movie will mark Cardi B’s feature film debut. Before she hit it big with her music, Cardi B worked as a stripper in New York City.

The movie has been filming in New York City since March 2019. Jennifer, Lili, Constance, and more of the cast have been often spotted out on the Hustlers set.