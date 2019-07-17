‘Hustlers’ Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Gives Pole Dancing Lessons & Cardi B Slays The Stripper Life

The sexiest movie of the year is definitely going to be ‘Hustlers.’ The sizzling first trailer was released July 17 and Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, and the rest of the cast take fierce to a whole new level.

All of us are going to be hustling to the theater when Hustlers is released on Sept. 13. The very first trailer was unveiled on July 17 and we are all shook. The sneak peek opens on Jennifer Lopez, 49, giving a pole dancing lesson to Constance Wu, 37, (while in character, of course), before she masterminds a heist plan with her fellow strippers — all to the tune of Cardi B’s “Press” (the rapper also makes a glamorous cameo). As JLo says in the trailer, “The game is rigged, and it does not reward people who play by the rules.” Lili Reinhart, Madeline Brewer, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley, and Julia Stiles also make up this incredible cast! These ladies are not to be messed with.

Hustlers tells the story of a group of former strip club employees who team up to turn the tables on their powerful Wall Street clients (they’re heavily referenced in the new trailer as well). The movie is inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, The Hustlers at Scores, by Jessica Pressler.

Teasers for all the fierce characters were released just a few days before the trailer dropped. The videos gave us a first look glimpses of the characters in action. From JLo twirls around a stripper pole and rubs dollar bills on her face to Cardi B wearing diamond nipple pasties, Hustlers has already proven it’s going to be the hottest movie of 2019. The movie will mark Cardi B’s feature film debut. Before she hit it big with her music, Cardi B worked as a stripper in New York City.

The movie has been filming in New York City since March 2019. Jennifer, Lili, Constance, and more of the cast have been often spotted out on the Hustlers set.