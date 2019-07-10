Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B & Lizzo Work The Stripper Pole In New Sneak Peeks Of ‘Hustlers’ Movie

Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo and more gorgeous gals gave a sneak peek of their roles in the upcoming stripper movie ‘Hustlers’ in video clips on social media on July 10 and it has us excited for the upcoming flick!

We still have to wait one week for the full first trailer of the upcoming film Hustlers but the stars of the feature took to social media on the morning of July 10 to post teaser videos of their stripper roles and we have to admit, they’re all wild! Jennifer Lopez, 49, Cardi B, 26, Lizzo, 31, and more impressed in their individual eye-catching sneak peeks and it definitely left us wanting more.

Jennifer, who plays the role of Ramona, looks fierce in a fur coat in her clip and she works the stripper pole like she’s been doing it for years. When she goes on to rub dollar bills all over herself, we about lost consciousness! Cardi B is just as impressive in her sneak peek. The rapper, who used to work as a stripper in real life, put her talent to use in the role of Diamond. From sticking her tongue out while flaunting a blue tank top to going topless with pasties covering her nipples, the clip was truly memorable. Like Jennifer, Lizzo totally worked the pole in her clip as she showed off her curves in all the right ways while wearing a pink bodysuit.

In addition to Jennifer, Cardi and Lizzo, the highly-anticipated movie stars Constance Wu as Destiny, Lili Reinhart as Annabelle, Tracy Lysette as Tracey, Keke Palmer as Mercedes, Julia Stiles as Elizabeth, Madeline Brewer as Dawn, and Mette Towley as Justice. Most of the ladies also took to their social media accounts to show clips of themselves in action and they were equally just as intense and impressive.

Hustlers was inspired by a New York Times article about a situation in which a group of strippers came up with a plan to try and take on their Wall Street clients and steal money from them. The first full trailer is set to be released on July 17 and the film itself will be released on Sept. 13.