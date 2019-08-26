Jennifer Lopez Admits She Found ‘Power’ In Performing In A G-String In ‘Hustlers’: It Takes ‘Balls’

JLo was nervous about stripping down on camera for ‘Hustlers’, but she explained in a new interview how she turned that fear into confidence!

Jennifer Lopez isn’t shy about flaunting her incredible figure onstage during her concerts and award shows, but wearing a g-string at age 50? That’s another story! JLo opened up about her starring role as a stripper in the upcoming film Hustlers, in an interview with our sister publication Variety. For JLo, what started out as a scary experience turned into something powerful. “I was terrified. I felt exposed. I was like, ‘I’ve never done anything like this. I’m going to be up there in f—ing dental floss. What is this? Who is this person?’” she said.

“And then you get up there, and you have to have a ‘f— you,’ empowered attitude,” JLo continued. “You have to take your power back. You have to be so bold. It’s almost like when you say you’re a rock star, you have to be arrogant to go up there in front of all those people or you crumble. You realize it’s the same type of balls that it takes to do something like that. And these women have that. They are tough, hard, vulnerable and damaged. It’s a great character to play.”

Even if she didn’t know it at the time, she had nothing to worry about. Jennifer looked absolutely incredible in the Hustlers trailer, and crushed it on the pole. She worked with trainers and put up stripper poles in her house to master pole dancing, which is much, much harder than it looks. It takes tons of upper body strength and skill to twirl around a pole. In the Hustlers trailer, Jennifer is actually giving Constance Wu‘s character a pole dancing lesson!

Hustlers is based on the true story of a group of strippers who devise a plan to con the wealthy businessmen who frequent their club. It also stars Lili Reinhart, 22, Madeline Brewer, 27, Lizzo, 31, Keke Palmer, 25, Trace Lysette, 32, Mette Towley, and Julia Stiles, 38, also make up this incredible cast!