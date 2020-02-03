Patrick Mahomes: 5 Things To Know About Super Bowl LIV’s MVP After Kansas City Chiefs Win

Every player on a football team is important, but Patrick Mahomes proved he was the most valuable one after he helped the Chiefs make a major comeback in the second half of Super Bowl 54.

Immediately after being named the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes, 24, declared, “I’m going to Disney World”. The star quarterback is a record-breaking megastar and he was previously named NFL’s Most Valuable Player of the Year in 2018, so we had a feeling he’d eventually become a Super Bowl MVP. Plus, considering Super Bowl 54 was the first time the Chiefs had walked onto the Super Bowl field in exactly 50 years, and he helped them win the big game by throwing two fourth-quarter touchdowns, MVP is a title he rightfully deserved. Not only did Patrick lead Kansas City back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, which is now tied for the second-largest comeback in Super Bowl history, but he helped the Chiefs become the first team to record three comebacks of at least 10 points in a single postseason in NFL history. Want to know more about him? Check out five interesting facts below.

1. He’s such an incredible player that he once threw a football out of the Chiefs’ stadium. In July 2019, he was spotted standing on the Arrowhead Stadium field inside the arena and launching a ball right out of it.

2. Patrick is a big fan of shoes. In a video he shared in August 2019, he revealed he has a custom made closet just for his 180 pairs of shoes. Yes, 180. “I can wear each of them, like, twice a year,” he said in the video.

3. Patrick is a huge, huge fan of ketchup. His favorite ketchup is actually from the Texas fast-food chain Whataburger. In the past, he’s even tweeted that he wants the restaurant to bring a location to Kansas City. Maybe they’ll go ahead and do that now that the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and he was named MVP.

4. He’s taken! Patrick Mahomes is currently dating Brittany Matthews, whom he began dating while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. They’re high school sweethearts and it’s the sweetest thing ever.

5. Patrick may soon get offered NFL’s first $200 million contract. According to SBNation, many predict that when his current rookie, five-year deal ends, his new contract with the Chiefs will bring him major money. And now that he’s been named MVP of Super Bowl 54, we can certainly see that happening.