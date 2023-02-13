Patrick Mahomes: 5 Things To Know About Super Bowl LVII’s MVP After Kansas City Chiefs Win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the MVP of Super Bowl LVII! The star quarterback, who was named MVP of the 2022 – 2023 NFL season as well, is a record-breaking megastar, as he is the fifth player to win the Super Bowl MVP award twice, according to CBS Sports. He is also the first person this century to be named the Associated Press NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season, according to NFL. There’s no surprise he was awarded with the title minutes after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023: he completed 21 of 27 passes and had no interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes as solidified himself as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks with his second Super Bowl win. Want to know more about him? Check out five interesting facts below.

1. Patrick Mahomes Has A Wife And Two Kids

Patrick married his high school sweetheart, Brittany Mathews, on March 12, 2022, in a romantic ceremony in Hawaii that was attended by their then 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. They welcomed their second child, a son named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III. Brittany and Sterling were spotted celebrating on the field at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. after his second Super Bowl win.

2. Patrick Is Humble Despite His Fame And Fortune

Just before his NFL training camp started in Aug. 2020, Patrick held a socially-distance barbecue at his Dallas–Fort Worth–area mansion, according to Sports Illustrated. According to the outlet, his mother worries that the fame and fortune he had earned himself would change who he is at the core. However, she found that her son was the same boy she had raised when she peaked into his pantry at the shindig and saw Cool Ranch Doritos, his favorite snack. “You look at all the changes, whether it’s how big he is or this mustache he has right now that’s driving me bananas, but he’s still the same,” she proudly noted at the time.

3. Patrick Mahomes Has A Strong Arm

While the quarterback he beat during the 2023 Super Bowl — Jalen Hurts — has super muscular legs, Patrick is known for his impressive throws. He can throw with so much force that he was once recorded tossing a football outside of Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. The video can be seen here.

4. There Is Another Sport Close to Patrick Mahomes’ Heart

Patrick Mahome’s father, Pat Mahomes Sr., was a pitcher in for Major League Baseball for 11 years. And although he does not play, baseball is still a huge part of Patrick’s life because in 2020, he became a partial owner of the Kansas City Royals after buying a partial stake in the team, according to Insider. The deal made him the youngest owner in MLB history. “I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” he said in a statement in July 2020. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

He made the move after landing a historic mega deal with the Chiefs by signing a $503 million, 12-year contract. It was the largest deal in all of American sports history.

5. Patrick Mahomes Has A Passion For Shoes And Ketchup

If Patrick ever gets tired of breaking records in the NFL, he has another passion he can focus on: sneakers. In an Aug. 2019 video shared by Bleacher Report, he showed off his and Brittany’s new house and his custom-made shoe closet that holds his collection of 180 pairs although, at this point, it’s likely he has more! “I can wear each of them, like, twice a year,” he said in the video before gushing how wonderful it felt to be a first-time home owner.

Patrick is also a huge, huge fan of ketchup. His favorite ketchup is actually from the Texas fast-food chain Whataburger. In the past, he’s even tweeted that he wants the restaurant to bring a location to Kansas City. Maybe they’ll go ahead and do that now that the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl again and he was named MVP — again.