Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Married: Couple Weds In Romantic Hawaiian Ceremony

Football season is over, but Patrick Mahomes has another big milestone to celebrate — he married his longtime love, Brittany Matthews, in Hawaii on March 12!

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. The lovebirds, who started dating when they were just teenagers, got married on March 12. They had a gorgeous wedding ceremony in Hawaii, with their adorable one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, and many other loved ones in attendance. Patrick’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as the Best Man for the nuptials.

Patrick shared the first photos of the wedding via Instagram, writing, “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes.” The bride stunned in a white bustier dress with cutouts as she held Patrick’s hand walking down the aisle. The NFL star was equally as dapper in a light grey suit, smiling as they celebrated their happy day! In another photo, their sweet daughter Sterling was seen in the cutest white dress as parents beamed at the camera! The bride and groom shared several smooches in the gorgeous photos, looking oh-so-in love.

At a night before party, Brittany short white tulle dress for the ceremony, while Patrick wore an ombré Louis Vuitton short and button up ensemble with slides, Brittany lost her white Mach & Mach heels for the dance floor, switching to sneakers, while Patrick went barefoot as they got ready for their big day!

Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020. The elaborate proposal took place after Patrick and his teammates received their Super Bowl rings for winning the big game seven months earlier. Patrick is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and helped lead the team to the incredible Super Bowl win, with Brittany cheering him on from the crowd. Just weeks after the proposal, Patrick and Brittany announced that they were expecting their first child.

The Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl in 2021, but this time, they weren’t able to pull out the win. Patrick didn’t have long to mourn the loss, though, because Brittany gave birth to Sterling just a couple of weeks later! But by the time the 2021 football season rolled around, Brittany was back in action as Patrick’s biggest cheerleader. Patrick led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game, where they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick and Brittany have vacationed in Hawaii in the past, so it’s not surprising that they chose the gorgeous, tropical backdrop for their wedding day. For the most part, the couple kept tight-lipped about the details of their wedding in the months leading up to the big day. However, they did tease Sterling’s involvement in July 2021. “Hopefully she’ll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff,” Patrick gushed to People. “But she’ll be part of the wedding no matter what!”