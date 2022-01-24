Brittany Matthews Celebrates Patrick Mahomes’ Win By Spraying Champagne On The Crowd

Brittany Matthews is one proud fiancee! After Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ jaw-dropping win over the Bills in overtime, Brittany popped a bottle of champagne and sprayed it over the crowd!

Brittany Matthews was up in her suite supporting her man Patrick Mahomes during the epic Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game on January 23. When the Chiefs beat the Bills in overtime, Brittany took a bottle of champagne and sprayed it over the roaring crowd below her. She posted a video of the celebratory moment on Instagram and wrote, “Chiefs Kingdom, YALL ROCK.” On Twitter, she wrote, “Oops.”

Patrick’s fiancee looked chic in a bright yellow coat. She repped the Chiefs’ color from head to toe. Underneath the coat, she rocked a mustard-colored turtleneck and yellow pants. Her hair was styled in big waves for the big game.

She reposted the video on her Instagram Story and told fans, “To all the fans who said do this, I freaking love y’all. #chiefskingdom is the best fans in the world!!!!”

The January 23 match-up was one of the most exciting games in NFL history. The Bills took a 3-point lead over the Chiefs with only 13 seconds left in the game. In those 13 seconds, Patrick completed two passes to allow the Chiefs to tie the game with a 49-yard field goal.

The game went into overtime, and that’s when things shifted for the Chiefs. Patrick threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelse on the first possession overtime to win. This all went down in Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home turf, in Kansas City, Missouri. Needless to say, the crowd went wild over this truly amazing win.

After this AFC Divisional win, the Chiefs move on to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. If Patrick and the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl, they won’t be having a rematch against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay lost against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional game. Patrick’s already got one Super Bowl ring, and he’s looking to get another!