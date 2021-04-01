Brittany Matthews Gushes Over Patrick Mahomes On 9th Anniversary: ‘My Favorite Human’

Brittany Matthews celebrated her ninth anniversary with her beau, Patrick Mahomes, on March 31! Check out her sweet post that she shared to Instagram on the couple’s special day.

There was a lot of love in these two photos! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes celebrated their ninth anniversary on March 31, and Brittany commemorated the occasion by taking to Instagram and sharing a sweet tribute to her love. In the two photos, the newly-minted mom, 25, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, also 25, cuddled up together and posed outside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne)

The couple looked absolutely adorable and so loved up. Patrick, however, sported a medical boot for his ankle. But beside the injury, the two appeared simply blissful and so in love. “9 Years with my Favorite Human,” Brittany began the caption to her post, adding a heart emoji and an emoji face with hearts around it. “I Love You Lots,” she wrote, along with the hashtag “happy anniversary.” Patrick posted the same photo, writing the caption “year nine.”

Along with commemorating their anniversary, Patrick and Brittany have had quite a lot to celebrate within the last month. The couple welcomed their first child together on February 20 and they were absolutely thrilled to share the news with their adoring fans. Brittany took to Instagram on February 21 and shared an adorable photo of the couple’s hands tenderly grasped by their sweet baby girl.

In the caption, Brittany even revealed the precious name they gave their daughter. “Sterling Skye Mahomes. 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz,” the caption to Brittany’s post read. Ever since that February day, it seems that the couple has been living on Cloud Nine, even evidenced by the social media posts that they have shared.

One month after welcoming their little girl, Patrick and Brittany shared professional shots that were taken of themselves and their daughter. It’s so clear that this couple, who’ve been engaged since September 2020, are so in love with their life together. As they celebrate their ninth anniversary, we cannot wait to see their relationship continue to flourish well into the future!