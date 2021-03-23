Brittany Matthews Cuddles Fiance Patrick Mahomes In Sweet PDA Pics 1 Mo. After Giving Birth

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews enjoy a little cuddling session while posing for photos amid a mom and dad date.

Parenthood is giving Patrick Mahomes, 25, and Brittany Matthews, 25, a lovely glow. One month after welcoming their first child together, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback lovingly wrapped his arms around his fiancée for photos that Brittany posted to Instagram on March 23.

They also took this one-one-one time away from the baby to dress up! As expected of the fitness trainer, Brittany had a stylish athleisure moment in a white scoop neck tank top, Balenciaga cargo pants and Prada combat boots (with the trendy ankle pouch attached). Meanwhile, Patrick flexed his biceps in a black Fendi shirt that the NFL star paired with ripped gray jeans.

“Me & You,” Brittany captioned the romantic photos. Well, “Me & You” plus baby! On Feb. 20, Brittany and Patrick welcomed a baby girl named Sterling Skye Mahomes. On March 20, Brittany celebrated their daughter’s one-month birthday by sharing this sweet photo of her future husband cradling Sterling.

Before the one-month milestone, Brittany shared her first-ever video of their newborn. That time, it was Brittany who could be seen cradling the new addition to their family.

Brittany is making sure not to go overboard with baby content, though. The former professional soccer player explained why Sterling’s face wasn’t plastered all over her social media in a Feb. 24 Instagram Story: “We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Sterling’s arrival certainly softened the Kansas City Chiefs‘ loss against the Tamba Bay Buccaneers at the Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to victory with a final score of 31-9, but at least Patrick already won the Super Bowl the year prior! Given Mahomes and Brady’s impressive stats, NFL fans were eager to watch the showdown between two legendary quarterbacks. With the NFL season now over, Patrick can focus on being a dad!