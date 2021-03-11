Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Brittany Matthews Cradles Their Newborn In 1st Video Of Baby Girl

Brittany Matthews shared a workout video that documented her pregnancy journey and featured her new daughter at the end.

Patrick Mahomes, 25, and his fiancee Brittany Matthews, 25, are sharing the very first public video of their new baby girl! The proud mother took to Instagram to share an incredible clip that showed her lifting her hips while propped up and leaning back against a workout bench through various points in her pregnancy and at the very end, her new daughter Sterling Skye joined her. The different pregnancy clips in the single post showed Brittany’s baby bump starting at “24 weeks 1 day” and ended at “39 weeks 2 days”, which was “1 day” before she was “induced.”

“The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life🥺Baby girl, we love you! 💕 #sterlingskye,” Brittany captioned the video, which was set to the song “Lady” by Brett Young. Once she shared the masterpiece, it didn’t take long for her followers to comment with kind words.

“You and pat will be great parents,” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “Ok this got me in my FEELS. Freaking precious!!!!!” A third wrote, “Wow 🤩 Such a cool idea to track your pregnancy. Congratulations on your baby girl 💕” and a fourth shared, “You look amazing! Congratulations on your little princess!”

Brittany’s latest post comes just a few weeks after she and Patrick announced the arrival of their new little girl. The happy couple shared the same photo, which showed a close-up of Brittany’s neck wearing a “Sterling” necklace and the tot’s tiny hand holding onto Patrick’s finger as Brittany had her hand over the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s. “Sterling Skye Mahomes👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz💕,” Brittany wrote alongside the precious photo.

Brittany and Patrick, who got engaged on Sept. 1, first announced they were expecting Sterling on Sept. 29, when they shared a pic of themselves posing with a sonogram pic. It was posted to the fitness trainer’s Instagram account and she wrote, “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding” alongside it. They later posted a video highlighting their gender reveal party when they found out they were having a girl.