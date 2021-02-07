Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews’ Cutest Photos: See Their Hottest Pics Ahead Of Super Bowl

As Patrick Mahomes prepares to play in the biggest football game of the year, we’re looking back at his best moments with the woman by his side, Brittany Matthews.

Patrick Mahomes has a lot to look forward to in 2021! Not only will be be playing in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs for the second year in a row, but he’s also about to welcome a baby with his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Brittany has been Patrick’s biggest supporter throughout his football career, and in honor of Super Bowl LV, we’re taking a look back at some of their cutest photos together.

Of course, Brittany was in the stands when Patrick played in the 2020 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs won the big game 31-20, with Patrick leading the team at QB. Brittany ran onto the field to celebrate with her man after the game, and she jumped into his arms to give him a congratulatory hug. Despite all that was going on around him, Patrick only had eyes for Brittany as they enjoyed an intimate moment together in front of thousands of fans and millions of viewers.

Patrick and Brittany are high school sweethearts who have been together for nearly ten years. They bought their first house together in Kansas City in 2019. In Sept. 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. It was a big day for the football star, as he received his Super Bowl ring alongside his teammates. Patrick decided that Brittany should have a ring, too, and he popped the question with a massive, emerald-cut diamond, which sat atop a diamond band.

Just weeks later, Patrick and Brittany confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. Their baby girl is due within the next few months. Throughout the 2020 football season, Brittany and her bump proudly cheered Patrick on as he helped bring his team back to the big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

These two are clearly the definition of relationship goals! While Brittany is a huge supporter for Patrick, he also cheers her on amidst all her endeavors in the fitness space (Brittany works as a trainer). Click through the gallery above to see more of Patrick and Brittany’s cutest photos together!