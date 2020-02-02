Brittany Matthews: 5 Things To Know About Patrick Mahomes’ Gorgeous GF

Patrick Mahomes is playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, cheering him on from the stands!

Brittany Matthews is the lucky girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and she was front and center in Miami when he played in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020. Brittany is super vocal about her support for the KC Chiefs on social media, so naturally, she was going crazy in the stands during the biggest game of the year. Fans of the Chiefs are super familiar with Patrick and Brittany’s relationship. Here’s more to know about the gorgeous 23-year-old.

1. She & Patrick are childhood sweethearts. Patrick and Brittany have been dating since they were in high school. They were just teenagers when they got together, and they now live together nearly ten years later. The two purchased a house together in Kansas City in 2019, although they have admitted that they don’t plan on settling down there forever.

2. She’s a former soccer player. Brittany played soccer in college and even spent a year playing professionally in Iceland. Her time as an athlete inspired her to love being in the gym.

3. She’s a fitness trainer. Brittany runs her own fitness company called Brittany Lynne Fitness. She realized her passion for fitness after a year of playing professional soccer, and recognizing that she enjoyed being in the gym even more than being on the field.

4. She has a Bachelor’s degree. Brittany has a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. When she was in college at the University of Texas at Tyler, she and Patrick were in a long distance relationship, as he was studying at Texas Tech.

5. She’s an avid supporter of the KC Chiefs. Brittany is often posting about the Kansas City Chiefs on social media, and is a huge fan of the team.