Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Expecting Baby #2: Photos

Patrick Mahomes just announced some exciting news for his growing family! On May 29, the NFL superstar took to his official Instagram account to reveal that his wife, Brittany Matthews, is pregnant with the couple’s second baby!

In the adorable photos, Patrick and Brittany sat outside on a bright, sunny day. Brittany put her arm around her daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who she gave birth to in February 2021. Patrick and his wife synched their outfits, as they both wore minimalist beige shirts and ripped blue jeans. In the first picture, Sterling held up a sign that read “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon,” while the family smiled directly into the camera.

For the second snapshot, the parents gazed affectionately at their daughter. And for the final photograph, Patrick and Brittany proudly held up a photo with an ultrasound for baby number two while they cuddled Sterling. “Round 2!” the caption enthusiastically read, to which Brittany responded by commenting “My fam,” followed by heat emojis.

View Related Gallery Patrick Mahomes -- Pics Of The Football Player Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to make a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20 Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl LIV, American Football, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA - 02 Feb 2020 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick mahomes (3L) poses with family memebers after defeating the San Francisco 49ers to win the National Football League Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. Super Bowl LIV, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020

The exciting announcement comes a few years after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback received his Super Bowl Ring after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in February 2020. To help him celebrate the win, his supportive partner was photographed as she jumped into his arms and embraced him in a loving smooch.

Months later, Patrick then proposed to his high school sweetheart on September 2020, on her 25th birthday. Brittany revealed that he did the romantic deed by arranging flowers at the Arrowhead Stadium. Better yet, the gorgeous diamond engagement ring that he gave her is worth approximately a whopping 150k! A few weeks after the proposal, the couple then announced that Brittany was pregnant with baby number one.

Their lavish wedding then took place in Hawaii in March 2022, with baby Sterling attending. At the ceremony, Brittany stunned in a Versace original that had a classy bodice, crystal embellishments, and a long train. Meanwhile, Patrick looked dashing in an outfit designed by Louis Vuitton.

When asked why they chose Hawaii for their destination wedding, Brittany revealed that the couple fell in love with the location ever since visiting the island during their first vacation together. How romantic!