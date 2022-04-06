Interview

Brittany Matthews Shares Why She & Patrick Mahomes Chose Hawaii As Wedding Destination

Patrick Mahomes
Shutterstock
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
*EXCLUSIVE* Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - Patrick Mahomes is seen shirtless on a yacht with friends in Cabo San Lucas. The Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback has been enjoying a getaway with friends and girlfriend Brittany Matthews in Cabo after welcoming their son, Sterling Skye Mahomes in February! Pictured: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Maui, HI - Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews today in a lavish oceanside ceremony in Maui. Shot on 03/12/22.Pictured: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany MatthewsBACKGRID USA 13 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Maui, HI - Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews today in a lavish oceanside ceremony in Maui. Pictured: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

The fitness trainer also dished on her stunning Versace wedding gown, calling it a ‘collaboration’ with the designer.

Now that the official big day is over, the honeymoon has been had and things are returning to regular programming, Brittany Matthews is ready to dish about her incredible wedding to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. The 26-year-old fitness trainer took to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 5) for a Q&A with fans to answer their burning questions about the extravagant nuptials, which took place on March 12 in Hawaii.

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahome’s wife Brittany Matthews spilled details about their big wedding day. (Shutterstock)

First up for closer examination was the destination. Brittany told her fans that she and Patrick wanted to say “I do” in the tropical state after they fell in love with it during their very first vacation together. How sweet! “We have just loved it ever since,” Brittany exclaimed on social media. She added, “The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn’t just pull up to lol.”

Or course, fans were dying to know more about the exquisite gown Brittany wore as she walked down the aisle. A Versace original, the dress featured a cutout corset-style bodice with crystal embroidering, a crisscross strap back and a stunning train. “My stylist, Versace and myself worked together to create it,” Brittany dished.

Related Gallery

Patrick Mahomes -- Pics Of The Football Player

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick mahomes (3L) poses with family memebers after defeating the San Francisco 49ers to win the National Football League Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. Super Bowl LIV, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick mahomes (L) gets onto a golf cart with half sister Mia Randall (C) and girlfriend Brittany Matthews after defeating the San Francisco 49ers to win the National Football League Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. Super Bowl LIV, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The wedding cake was the last detail to get grilled, as fans wanted to know what flavor was chosen for their friends and family to enjoy. Brittany said they couldn’t just pick one, so they went with a few options to satisfy everyone, including the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. “Carrot cake, red velvet & his cake was cookies & cream,” Brittany captioned snaps of the multi-layered cake.

One final detail Brittany opened up about was the rule to have no cell phones allowed during the ceremony. She called it the “best decision ever.”

Brittany and Patrick made it official in March after announcing their engagement in September 2020 while she was pregnant with their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, whom they welcomed in Feb. 2021. The magical wedding day was even more special as Sterling was part of the ceremony herself.