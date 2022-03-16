See Pic

Brittany Matthews Rocks Cutout White Dress On Honeymoon With Patrick Mahomes

The honeymoon is underway for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews! Brittany took to Instagram to document the first day of the pair’s newlywed vacation.

Following their gorgeous wedding in Hawaii, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews embarked on their honeymoon on March 15. Brittany posted some photos on her Instagram Story to give fans a glimpse inside the getaway. First, she shared an image inside a private jet, where rose petals were scattered around glasses of champagne and candles. She didn’t reveal the location of the honeymoon, but she did share another photo — a selfie of the lovebirds — once they arrived at their destination.

In the pic, Brittany is wearing a white, button down dress with side cutout. Her look is paired with a light blue purse and light blue heels with a big bow across the center. Her hair is styled with a side part and in waves, as well. Meanwhile, Patrick is rocking a light blue button down and grey jeans, along with light blue shoes. The coordination is SO on point for these two!

Patrick and Brittany, who were high school sweethearts, tied the knot in Hawaii on March 12. They were surrounded by their family and friends at the event. Of course, their one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, was also part of the big day. She looked absolutely adorable in her little white dress for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Brittany was a vision in her white wedding dress. She wore a long white gown with cutouts throughout the midsection, complete with a bow in the back that led into a long train. Later in the night, she changed into a flirty white mini dress to continue the party in a more comfortable ensemble. Patrick looked so handsome in his grey suit, as well.

Patrick and Brittany started dating in high school and stayed together while attending separate colleges. They got engaged in Sept. 2020 after Patrick received his Super Bowl ring with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates (the team won the Super Bowl seven months earlier). Weeks after the engagement, they also confirmed that they were expecting their first child together, and Sterling was born in Feb. 2021.