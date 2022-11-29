Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Boy: Photo

Brittany Mahomes is now a boy mom! The wife of Patrick Mahomes, 27, gave birth on Monday, November 28, and the duo took to Instagram to share the happy news via a joint announcement. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” they captioned a pic of the baby from the waist down, wearing a cozy pair of brown and white newborn PJs. “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.” They finished the post with a simple white heart. Baby “Bronze” was positioned sweetly on a fuzzy brown blanket imprinted with “Mahomes” in the pattern. Baby boy Patrick joins big sister Sterling, who is just 20 months old.

Brittany herself took to the comments section to react, writing simply, “baby boy,” alongside a brown and a white heart. The duo’s fans via Instagram went wild in the comments section. “Future Steeler,” quipped one fan, while another wrote, “Congratulations Patrick & Brittany! So happy for you and especially big sister Sterling.” A third wrote, “Congratulations!!! Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom Bronze.”

The announcement came just a day after fan speculation emerged that Brittany was in labor. Rumor had it that the birth was imminent after the Kansas City Chiefs game against the LA Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27. However, she took to social media to push back. “Sorry peeps I’m here,” Brittany wrote via Twitter, alongside an image of their 20-month-old daughter and now big sister, Sterling. “Been occupied. I am not in labor, y’all tripping.”

The couple first announced that their second baby was in the works back in May. That adorable announcement featured Sterling proudly holding a chalkboard reading, “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.” Patrick proposed to his longtime love Brittany in September of 2020. Sterling was welcomed into the family in February 2021, and Patrick and Brittany held a gorgeous Hawaiin wedding celebration a little over a year later, on March 12, 2022. Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes was the Best Man at the highly anticipated event.