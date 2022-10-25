Brittany Mahomes & Daughter Sterling, 1, Twin In ‘Mahomes’ Shirts For NFL Game Day: Photos

It’s not a rare occurrence that Brittany Mahomes, 27, and her daughter, Sterling, 1, twin for Instagram, but on Oct. 24 their look was inspired by Brittany’s husband, Patrick Mahomes, 27. The expecting momma flashed a glorious smile while wearing a black long-sleeve top that had the name “Mahomes” written all over it – very Balenciaga style if you ask us. For the Instagram snapshots, her daughter also sported the same top but paired it differently with a denim jacket, while her mom opted for a black puffer vest. As for the trousers, the two cuties wore matching red flared pants, notably, Sterling’s were bedazzled.

“Game Days with my girl #chiefskingdom,” Brittany captioned the post along with a yellow and red heart emoji. The 27-year-old wore her platinum blonde tresses in on-trend space buns and carefully styled her bangs to frame her face. The tot had her natural blonde locks in an adorable updo that featured a bright-red bow. Finally, Brittany and Sterling wore similar red sneakers with the mom sporting red Nikes, and the tot wearing bedazzled red Converse.

The game day photos come one day after the certified personal trainer had a jungle-themed baby shower to celebrate her second child with Patrick, per PEOPLE. Brittany shared a carousel of photos to Instagram on Oct. 25 from the joyful day on Sunday. “Hey baby boy, we are ready for you,” the mom captioned the photo of her holding her baby bump. Her friend and professional wrestler, Brandi Rhodes, took to the comments section to praise Brittany on her look. “You look so amazing!”, the pal wrote. Her mother-in-law, Randi Mahomes, also took to the social media site to share a photo from the party. “Beautiful day celebrating baby boy with my favorite girls #blessed,” she captioned a photo with Brittany.

Patrick and his wife announced they are welcoming a second child together on May 29. “Round 2!”, the athlete captioned a family group photo. Brittany’s second baby announcement with Patrick came about two months after the couple got married on March 12. The two tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii among family and friends. Later, on June 26, the parents shared a video of their gender reveal party to announce they are having a baby boy. They both used toy water guns to squirt out a blue liquid and also circled the word boy on Sterling’s t-shirt to reveal the sex of the baby.

Brittany met her soulmate while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. Patrick and his lady got engaged in Sept. 2020, and he called the moment he popped the question a very “nerve-wracking” one. “Probably proposing, I would say,” Patrick told KCSP 610 Sports Radio. “You don’t think it’s going to be nerve-racking when you’ve been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, man, your heart’s racing. I promise you that.”