Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.

Brittany paired her fun look with thigh-high boots and a see-through purse that featured a white structure. Her gorgeous blonde hair was equally as playful and styled in two ponytails. “Showed up to my Husbands business trip today,” she captioned the slideshow of photos, which were taken in Tampa, Fla.

Brittany shared the photos just two weeks after she took an arguably more exciting trip to the sidelines to support Patrick, 26. On Sept. 15, the expecting mother brought her and the NFL star’s 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, to the field! Sterling looked precious in a red tutu and denim jacket with her dad’s name and jersey number embroidered on the back in red and yellow lettering. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him,” Brittany captioned the post, which also included a video of Patrick sneaking to the sidelines during his pre-game warmups to give his girls some kisses.

Of course, Brittany has been proudly cheering her man on all season long. On Sept. 25, she shared a sideline ‘fit check in which she was wearing a black tank with Patrick’s name on it and black pants with a red line down each side. For the Sept. 11 game, she donned a stunning two-piece yellow crop top and maxi skirt set. She paired the bright look with white sneakers and a cropped white button-down blouse with Patrick’s last name and jersey number written on it in black.

The personal trainer also rocked a smaller baby bump as she supported Patrick before the official season started at training camp at the beginning of August. She matched Patrick in his completely red training attire with a cute red tennis dress. Brittany brought Sterling, who looked as adorable as ever in a blue dress and red Converse. “About that time to bring Red back to the timeline,” she eagerly captioned the family photo she shared.

Brittany and Patrick announced they were expecting a second child on May 29 with another gorgeous family photo. The two lovebirds and Sterling posed in the grass with a letterboard that read, “Big sister duties coming soon”. The couple wore jeans and neutral-colored tops, while Sterling donned a pink shirt that said, “I have a secret to tell you”.

Brittany and the NFL quarterback are high school sweethearts and got engaged in 2020 while they were expecting Sterling. They walked down the aisle on March 11 in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii.