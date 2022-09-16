Brittany Matthews Takes Daughter, 1, On The Football Field For 1st Time To Visit Patrick Mahomes: Photos

Image Credit: Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling Skye, got a chance to go onto the football field to see her dad play. Brittany, 27, took Sterling, 1, onto the field at Patrick’s, 26, Kansas City Chiefs game and she looked adorable in a red tutu and denim jacket with her dad’s name and jersey number on the back.

Brittany posted the slideshow of photos and a video to her Instagram with the caption, “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him.” Sterling looked so cute in a bright red tutu dress with a denim jacket on top and a chic, bright red leather Jacquemus crossbody bag. She topped her look off with a cute little red bow and a pair of red sequin Converse high-top sneakers.

As for Brittany, who is currently pregnant, she wore a skintight red mini dress that showed off her baby bump, with a white button-down shirt on top. She topped her look off with a pair of white sneakers and a yellow Jacquemus bag to match her daughter’s bag.

Brittany posted an adorable video of her and Sterling standing on the side of the field while Patrick ran up to them in his uniform to give his daughter and wife a kiss.

Patrick and Sterling’s relationship is so heartwarming and just the other day he starred in an Oakley commercial where Sterling sat on her dad’s lap while he read her a story. In the video, he sweetly said to her, “To my number one pick, welcome to life. You are already perfect, and here’s some advice. Love the game, whatever you play. Follow your dreams with hard work—every day. Tune out the haters, ignore the chatter, respect every player.”