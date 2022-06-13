Brittany Matthews Debuts 1st Photos Of Baby Bump Amidst 2nd Pregnancy

Brittany Matthews, 26, showed off her baby bump at the Aloha Golf Classic event with her husband Patrick Mahomes, 26. The soon-to-be mom of two shared an Instagram post on June 10 that included one photo (which can be seen HERE) of Brittany cradling her growing belly while posing next to her NFL star husband. Brittany covered her baby bump with a chic gray sundress. Both she and Patrick, who wore a light blue polo shirt, delivered giant smiles to the camera with colorful leis around their necks.

Brittany’s post also featured glimpses of the couple’s daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who was born in February 2021. Brittany and Patrick brought their baby girl out on the golf corse and the professional quarterback sweetly held and kissed her. The couple also took baby Sterling for a fun ride in the golf cart as a family of three.

Brittany referenced her second pregnancy in the caption of her Instagram post. “Aloha Golf Classic🌺 We appreciate everyone who came out to support @15andmahomies and continues to show support!!❤️🙏🏼,” she wrote. “See y’all next year, with two kiddos running around😎😳.”

Patrick and Brittany shared the big news about Baby No. 2 via Instagram on May 29. In an adorable photo, the couple sat with their daughter Sterling, who held up a sign that read “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.” Patrick and Brittany also held up a photo with an ultrasound for their second baby in another snapshot from the post.

The proud parents got engaged in September 2020, months after Patrick received his Super Bowl Ring with the Kansas City Chiefs. They welcomed their baby girl prior to their lavish wedding that took place in Hawaii in March 2022. Brittany stunned in a Versace dress at their wedding, while Patrick looked dashing in an outfit from Louis Vuitton.

Patrick and Brittany are now embarking on their second pregnancy journey and cannot wait to become a family of four in a few short months!