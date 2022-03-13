Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews’ Daughter, 1, Is Adorable In White Dress At Their Wedding

Sterling Skye stole the show at Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ wedding! The couple’s one-year-old daughter looked too cute while partaking in the gorgeous ceremony.

One-year-old Sterling Skye Mahomes was the star of the show at her famous parents’ wedding on March 12 in Hawaii. As promised, Sterling was part of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews‘ wedding ceremony, and she was too cute for words at the nuptials. Sterling proved she’s already quite the fashionista, wearing a sweet white lace dress for the ceremony!

The 1-year-old snuggled up to her mom in the wedding photos, shared to both Patrick and Brittany’s Instagram accounts, looking oh-so-happy! Sterling’s dress included a big white bow at the back, along with a matching bow hair piece. She looked right at the camera for a photo with her mom and dad, who were absolutely beaming after tying the knot.

Patrick and Brittany got married in Hawaii, so Sterling got to enjoy some fun in the sun leading up to the big day. Just a few days before the wedding, Brittany shared the cutest photo of Sterling in her bathing suit and beach hat. Another wedding guest also posted a shot of Sterling hanging out by the pool with some of Patrick and Brittany’s loved ones surrounding her. Needless to say, the little one was the center of attention during her parents’ big weekend!

Sterling just turned one in February, but she was able to partake in the wedding fun. Brittany was actually pregnant with the adorable little one when Patrick proposed to her in September 2020. The NFL quarterback popped the question after receiving his 2020 Super Bowl ring with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates. He went all out to decorate for the elaborate proposal, and of course, Brittany said yes!

The Mahomes’ never shy away from making big occasions special, and Sterling’s first birthday was also quite an elaborate affair. The family celebrated with a pink-themed party, and Sterling looked too cute in her party dress for the big day. “My Ster Girl is ONE!” Brittany gushed on Instagram. “I can’t believe it. YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!!!! Your daddy & I love you more and more every day. We cannot wait to see where this life takes you and all the things you will conquer.”