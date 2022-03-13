See Pics

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews’ Daughter, 1, Is Adorable In White Dress At Their Wedding

Shutterstock
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a hug from girlfriend Brittany Matthews prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32. (Joe Robbins via AP)
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs girlfriend Brittany Matthews after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Sterling Skye stole the show at Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ wedding! The couple’s one-year-old daughter looked too cute while partaking in the gorgeous ceremony.

One-year-old Sterling Skye Mahomes was the star of the show at her famous parents’ wedding on March 12 in Hawaii. As promised, Sterling was part of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews wedding ceremony, and she was too cute for words at the nuptials. Sterling proved she’s already quite the fashionista, wearing a sweet white lace dress for the ceremony!

The 1-year-old snuggled up to her mom in the wedding photos, shared to both Patrick and Brittany’s Instagram accounts, looking oh-so-happy! Sterling’s dress included a big white bow at the back, along with a matching bow hair piece. She looked right at the camera for a photo with her mom and dad, who were absolutely beaming after tying the knot.

Patrick and Brittany got married in Hawaii, so Sterling got to enjoy some fun in the sun leading up to the big day. Just a few days before the wedding, Brittany shared the cutest photo of Sterling in her bathing suit and beach hat. Another wedding guest also posted a shot of Sterling hanging out by the pool with some of Patrick and Brittany’s loved ones surrounding her. Needless to say, the little one was the center of attention during her parents’ big weekend!

patrick mahomes brittany mathews
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews on the red carpet. (Shutterstock)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick mahomes (3L) poses with family memebers after defeating the San Francisco 49ers to win the National Football League Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. Super Bowl LIV, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick mahomes (L) gets onto a golf cart with half sister Mia Randall (C) and girlfriend Brittany Matthews after defeating the San Francisco 49ers to win the National Football League Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. Super Bowl LIV, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Sterling just turned one in February, but she was able to partake in the wedding fun. Brittany was actually pregnant with the adorable little one when Patrick proposed to her in September 2020. The NFL quarterback popped the question after receiving his 2020 Super Bowl ring with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates. He went all out to decorate for the elaborate proposal, and of course, Brittany said yes!

The Mahomes’ never shy away from making big occasions special, and Sterling’s first birthday was also quite an elaborate affair. The family celebrated with a pink-themed party, and Sterling looked too cute in her party dress for the big day. “My Ster Girl is ONE!” Brittany gushed on Instagram. “I can’t believe it. YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!!!! Your daddy & I love you more and more every day. We cannot wait to see where this life takes you and all the things you will conquer.”