Patrick Mahomes & Fiancee Gift Daughter, 10 Months, A $400 Kids' Lamborghini Car For Christmas

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a hug from girlfriend Brittany Matthews prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32. (Joe Robbins via AP)
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs girlfriend Brittany Matthews after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his future wife had a wonderful time celebrating their daughter’s first Christmas.

It’s always special seeing kids open presents on Christmas morning, but it’s even more special when it’s their first Christmas. Brittany Matthews, 26, took to her Instagram to share pictures, which you can see here, of her daughter Sterling Skye, 10 months, on Christmas morning and her presents, which included the toy car. Brittany also shared photos of the whole family, including her fiancé Patrick Mahomes26.

The pictures featured Sterling in a wide variety of holiday outfits. As she sat in the toy car, the pair’s baby sported a green plaid set of pajamas, and a red Christmas bow. While Sterling chilled in the expensive toy car, the family’s holiday decorations were clear in the background, along with their dog. In another photo, when she was holding some toy blocks, Patrick showed that he was matching his little girl for a daddy-daughter picture. Sterling’s other outfits included a red dress, a snowflake sweater, and two onesies: one covered in Christmas trees and another to commemorate her first Christmas. In the family photo, Brittany held her daughter, while wearing a green shirt, while Patrick kept things casual in a white t-shirt in front of their Christmas tree.

Brittany’s holiday caption. (Brittany Matthews/Instagram)

Other than showing her daughter’s adorable outfits and presents, Brittany also shared a sweet holiday message to celebrate Christmas in her caption. “Hope everyone had an amazing Christmas,” she wrote, along with heart, tree and Santa emojis. “My sweet girls 1st Christmas, we sure do love you Sterling.”

It seems like Brittany, Patrick, and Sterling had a wonderful Christmas, but the happy family have celebrated so much this year, since the baby’s birth. Christmas was far from the only holiday that they’ve celebrated since Sterling was born. Just before Halloween, the family took a trip to a pumpkin patch together. Sterling and Brittany also celebrate the Chiefs quarterback’s career. The mommy-daughter pair visited Patrick while he was in training for the NFL season over the summer, and Sterling also played a huge part in letting her dad know that he’d made it to the coveted “99 Club” for Madden NFL 22.

 