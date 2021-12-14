Watch

​Patrick Mahomes Runs Off The Field To Give Brittany Matthews A Kiss After Chiefs’ Win

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a hug from girlfriend Brittany Matthews prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32. (Joe Robbins via AP)
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs girlfriend Brittany Matthews after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

The Chiefs quarterback celebrated the team’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders by running to smooch his fiancée.

There’s no better person to celebrate a big victory with than your fiancée! Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but run off and kiss Brittany Matthew on Sunday December 12, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders in an impressive 48 to 9 victory. Brittany, 26, seemed so in love with Patrick, 26, as she shared the video on her Instagram with a pair of loving emojis on Monday December 13.

Patrick ran off field to quickly give his wife a little peck! He held his helmet in one hand and sported red headband along with his uniform. Brittany was dressed in a red jacket to cheer on her fiancé, along with a pair of black leather pants, and she held a matching red and black leather purse, as she leaned in to kiss Patrick. Brittany had shared another pair of photos to her Instagram on Sunday, showing off her outfit. “On Sundays, we watch football!” she captioned the post. 

Brittany has cheered on her fiancé on plenty of occasions. Back in August, the trainer surprised Patrick with a visit to the Chiefs training camp along with their daughter Sterling Skye9 months. Brittany showed off her team spirit by rocking a Chiefs jacket on the sidelines to cheer on her future husband! Brittany and Sterling were also the ones who got to tell Patrick that he’d been placed in the coveted “99 Club” for Madden NFL 22 in a sweet family moment.

Brittany and Patrick both seem incredibly in love, as she cheers him on on the field. (Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock)

Patrick and Brittany got engaged back in September 2020, and Brittany gave birth to Sterling on February 20, 2021. In November, Patrick and NBA star LeBron James bonded over fatherhood in a pair of tweets, where Patrick wrote “Being a dad is a cool!” LeBron quote-tweeted the NFL player and agreed, “Coolest thing ever!” During a radio interview the following day, Patrick revealed that he was friendly with the Lakers player, and he knew his kids were “great people” and athletes. “I’ve talked to him a couple of times and kind of built a little bit of a friendship there,” he said. “I know it’s just a cool moment to be a dad and be able to see a little you growing up.”