Brittany Matthews & Daughter Surprise Patrick Mahomes With His 99 Rating In Madden 22 — Cute Video

Patrick Mahomes learned he made the 99 rating in Madden NFL 22 for the third time from fiancée Brittany Matthews and their daughter Sterling in the sweetest way.

Patrick Mahomes, 25, found out about his latest incredible accomplishment with help from his fiancée Brittany Matthews, 25, and their 5-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. The NFL quarterback made it into the coveted “99 Club” in Madden NFL 22 for the third straight year, and Brittany surprised her beau with the news in a very special way. As seen in a video shared by Madden NFL 22 on Friday (July 30), Brittany dressed baby Sterling in a red and white shirt (go Kansas City!) and brought her baby girl to Patrick to break the news to him.

“Sterling has something to tell you!” Brittany excitedly told her beau as Patrick got a look at his daughter’s celebratory attire. “Dad is in the 99 club again. Nice!” the athlete said with a big smile as he grabbed ahold of his baby girl and held her. “Best surprise ever,” he added of the heartfelt moment.

Patrick also received gifts from John Madden for his accomplishment, including a black and white pylon with “99” inscribed on it that he opened in the video. He then showed off a diamond and gold chain with a 99 pendant, which he adorably placed around Sterling’s neck. “Thank y’all, I appreciate it,” the star athlete said after opening his gifts.

Patrick has been enjoying incredible success in his career. He led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in 2020, and also reached the Super Bowl the following year but lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And through it all, Patrick has had Brittany by his side as a loyal companion and supporter. Plus, Patrick now has baby Sterling, who was born on February 20, as his most adorable supporter of all!

High school sweethearts Patrick and Brittany have been engaged since September 2020. In March, Brittany hinted that the big day would be approaching soon, but did not divulge much information except that it would be sometime in 2022. With wedding plans potentially on the horizon, the coupl marked a major milestone in their relationship in April: their 9th anniversary. Brittany commemorated the occasion with an Instagram photo of the two and wrote: “9 Years with my Favorite Human” and “I Love You Lots!!”