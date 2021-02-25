Brittany Matthews Reveals Why She & Patrick Mahomes Aren’t Sharing Pics Of Newborn Daughter Yet

Learn why Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are keeping their newborn daughter’s photos private. The new mom explained the couple’s decision on Instagram on February 24 — Sterling’s actual due date.

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are basking in baby bliss after welcoming daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes on February 20. But, don’t expect to see photos of their first child together — and for good reason. The fitness trainer, 25, took to Instagram on February 24, on Sterling’s actual due date, to explain why she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won’t be sharing snaps of their newborn baby girl.

“Today was Sterlings actual due date, sure glad she came a few days early,” Brittany wrote over a closeup shot of Sterling’s little hand grasping her finger. — The same photo the couple shared to announce her daughter’s arrival last Saturday.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” Brittany continued on her Instagram Story. “I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her,” she concluded.

Patrick and Brittany’s bundle of joy entered the world weighing 6lbs and 11oz, she shared on the day she gave birth. The Super Bowl LIV MVP shared the same photo of his wife and daughter’s hands to his Instagram page. While Brittany’s face wasn’t featured, the memorable snap showed the new mom’s diamond necklace with Sterling’s name spelled out in cursive letters.

The engaged couple first announced they were expecting on Instagram in September. At the time, the Brittany and Patrick shared professional photos that showed the then-mom-to-be holding a sonogram of their unborn baby. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Brittany wrote at the time.

The pregnancy news came nearly one month after the couple’s engagement on September 1, when Patrick surprised Brittany with a stunning (estimated $150k) square-cut diamond ring. The proposal took place after the star QB received his Super Bowl LIV ring during a formal ceremony with the Chiefs at their home field in Missouri. Patrick got down on one knee in a decorated suite at Arrowhead Stadium, which included a sign that read: “Will you marry me?”