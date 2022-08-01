Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Red Mini Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Training Camp

Brittany Matthews is supporting her man at training camp for the quickly approaching 2022-2023 NFL season, and it’s the cutest family affair! The 26-year-old fitness trainer posed with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes, 26, and their 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes in an Instagram snapshot shared on Aug. 1 (seen here) and they looked as happy as can be. Plus, Britney, who matched Patrick’s all-red outfit of athletic leggings, shorts, a long-sleeved shirt, and a sweatband, donned a red athletic dress that hugged her growing baby bump. Meanwhile, Sterling looked adorable in a blue dress and red Converse sneakers.

Brittany and Patrick announced they were expecting a second child on May 29 with a gorgeous family portrait of them sitting with Sterling in a grass field. Brittany and Sterling held up a letterboard together that read, “Big sister duties coming soon” in the photo. Sterling stole the show in a pink shirt that had the words “I have a secret to tell” printed on it in white, while the happy couple matched in light blue jeans and tan shirts.

In June, Patrick and Brittany announced they were having a baby boy via a heartwarming gender reveal video that showed the pair spraying water guns with colored water in them to confirm the gender. They squirted out blue water, which excited Patrick so much that he jumped into a rubber ducky-filled pool with all his clothes on. Meanwhile, Brittany shared a slideshow of images from the party and sweetly captioned it, “Baby boy is already so loved.”

Brittany Matthews Gives Glimpse of Her Honeymoon With Patrick Mahomes After Wedding https://t.co/j9fwzOsq1o via @enews pic.twitter.com/CCeIVabrx2 — BirdOwl (@BirdOwl) March 16, 2022

The Kansas City Current soccer team co-owner and NFL star have enjoyed quite the exciting year. In addition to starting their second pregnancy journey together, they tied the knot on March 11 in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii. Brittany gave fans some more insight into her and Patrick’s big day in an Instagram Q&A session the following month, such as why they chose a destination wedding. She revealed that she and the famous quarterback took their first vacation in Hawaii and have loved the romantic location ever since. “The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn’t just pull up to lol,” she added. She also told fans that instead of one wedding cake flavor, she and Patrick picked three: carrot cake, red velvet, and cookies & cream.

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts who got engaged in September 2020 while Brittany was pregnant with Sterling. Sterling was able to attend her parents’ wedding, which is surely an irreplaceable memory for the young mom and dad!