Celebrity Parents With The Most Kids: The Biggest Families In Hollywood

Here are the A-list celebrities who have raised the largest families in Hollywood.

Life is busy enough being a celebrity but raising a family on top of that is even more challenging. These celebs with large families make it look effortless as they handled raising families of six to 14 kids in the limelight. From the Kardashians to the Marleys, here are some celebrity parents that have raised Hollywood’s largest families.

Kris Jenner (6 kids)

Kris Jenner is one of the most renowned celebrity matriarchs of all time. In fact, she and her six children starred on the reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She has four kids that she shares with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, including Kourtney Kardashian, 42, Kim Kardashian, 41, Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Rob Kardashian, 35. Kris then went on to marry Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) and they share Kris’s youngest daughters, Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 24.

Angelina Jolie (6 kids)

Aside from being an A-list actress, Angelina Jolie has become known for her large family. She and her ex-husband Brad Pitt share a mix of biological and adopted children. Their six children include Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, Knox, 13, and Vivienne, 13. Her kids are almost all grown up now and she’s very proud of them. “They’re pretty great people and, because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other,” she told People. “It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.”

Alec Baldwin (7 kids)

Alec Baldwin has become a family man with seven kids of his own! His daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with Kim Basinger, is now 26 years old and has a career of in modeling. He then married Hilaria Baldwin and they share six kids (and possibly counting!) named Carmen Baldwin, 8, Rafael Thomas Baldwin, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin, 5, Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, 3 and their youngest Eduardo and Lucía who were born just six months apart. Their surrogate gave birth to Lucia just months after Hilaria had Eduardo.

Clint Eastwood (8 kids)

Clint Eastwood’s kids are all grown up now but that doesn’t mean he has stopped being a father! The 91-year-old kids’ ages range from 25 all the way to 68! Laurie Murray is his oldest and Clint welcomed her into his life after her mother put her up for adoption and he found out he was her biological father. His other kids include Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan.

Nick Cannon (8 kids)

Nick Cannon has eight kids and possibly counting! He had his first two kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He then had twins with Abby de la Rosa and his son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Their baby, unfortunately, passed away at five months old due to a brain tumor. He’s now expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi. Now that his eighth is on the way, Nick opened up about how he doesn’t believe in monogamy. “I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership,” he said on Dr. Laura Berman‘s The Language of Love podcast.

Mick Jagger (8 kids)

The rock n’ roll legend Mick Jagger is also a legendary dad. The Rolling Stones singer has eight children that cover an impressive age range of five to 51. He shares his first two kids, Karis and Jade, with Marsha Hunt. He then had half of his kids with his former partner Jerry Hall including Elizabeth, James, Georgia May, and Gabriel. He and Luciana Gimenez then welcomed their son Lucas and had his youngest, Devereaux, with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

Mel Gibson (9 kids)

Mel Gibson is a proud dad to nine kids. The actor shares most of them with his ex-wife Robyn Moore Gibson. Their seven kids, whose ages range from 23 to 42, include Hannah, Milo, Christian, Edward, Thomas, William, and Louis. He also shares his nine-year-old, Lucia with Oksana Grigorieva and his five-year-old, Lars with Rosalind Ross.

Eddie Murphy (10 kids)

Eddie Murphy may be a funny man but he’s also a family man. The comedian has ten kids to his name, whose ages range from three to 32, including Eric, Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, Angel, Izzy, and Max. He shares half of his kids with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell and two with his current fiancée Paige Butcher. He also had a kid each with Paulette McNeeley, Tamra Hood and Mel B of the Spice Girls. The SNL alum is proud of all of his kids. “I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people,” he told People in 2016.

Marlon Brando (11+ kids)



Marlon Brando’s legacy is complex, due to some controversy, but regardless, that legacy consists of at least 11 kids. He is the father of 11 kids on the record, but he is said to have fathered up to 20. Those 11 include Christian, Miko, Teihotu, Rebecca Brando Kotlinzky, Tarita, Petra Brando-Corval, Maimiti, Raiatua, Nina Priscilla, Myles Jonathan, and Timothy Gahan. He shares the majority of these kids among his three ex-wives, Anna Kashfi, Movita Castaneda and Tarita Teriipaia.

Bob Marley (12 kids)

Bob Marley may have died young but he left behind an impressive legacy of 12 kids. He had three kids with his wife Rita Marley and adopted her two older children when she married them. Outside of their marriage, he had six kids with six different women– some of them were even born after he passed away at the young age of 36 years old. Most of his kids have spoken out and claimed to have been inspired by him and even followed his footsteps pursuing a career in music.

Mia Farrow (14 kids)

Mia Farrow currently holds the title of largest celebrity family (of course outside of reality TV stars like the Duggars) with 14 children. She has four biological children. She shares Matthew, Sascha and Fletcher with her ex-husband André Previn and Ronan with ex Woody Allen. She has adopted her other 10 children, including siblings Lark, Summer and Soon-Yi Previn, along Moses, Dylan, Tam, Thaddeus, Quincy, Frankie-Minh, and Isaiah Farrow. There has been controversy surrounding Woody’s marriage to Soon-Yi.