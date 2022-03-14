Breaking News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She & Travis Barker ‘Want To Have A Baby’ In ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Baby #4 might be on the way soon for Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney admits she and Travis Barker ‘want to have a baby’ together in the new trailer for ‘The Kardashians.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, are planning the next chapter of their lives together. The new trailer for The Kardashians was unveiled on March 14, and the KarJenners make a number of revelations. “Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kourtney reveals in the trailer.

Kourtney and Travis, who are now engaged, can be seen at a doctor’s office in the trailer, and at one point it appears that Kourtney is undergoing a procedure. The couple could be making embryos so they can have a child together. Kourtney previously froze her eggs at 39.

If Kourtney and Travis do have a child together, this would be Kourtney’s fourth child. She has kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 38. This would be Travis’ third child. He shares Alabama, 16, and Landon Barker, 18, with ex Shanna Moakler, 46. Kourtney and Travis have already blended their families, with both of them getting close to their other’s children.

While Kourtney and Travis are living in bliss, things are a bit more complicated for Kim Kardashian, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 37. Kim is going through her divorce from Kanye West, 44. Kim admits things have been “hard” with Kanye and appears to say that Kanye told her that her “career was over.” However, Kim’s new romance with Pete Davidson, 28, is hinted at in the trailer. Kim can’t stop smiling while texting someone. When a producer asks her who she’s texting, Kim doesn’t answer. But we all know who it is.

As for Khloe and Tristan Thompson, 31, Khloe says that things are “complicated” between them. “Trust takes time,” Khloe says to Tristan. The trailer doesn’t reveal if Tristan’s paternity scandal and secret child will be discussed in the new Hulu series. However, Khloe does ask, “Why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatize us?”

The trailer ends with Khloe saying, “Never go against the family.” She’s sitting in Kris Jenner’s office along with Scott. Kris echoes exactly what Khloe said. The KarJenners mean it, too. The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.