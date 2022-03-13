Kanye West Alleges Pete Davidson Texted Him ‘Bragging’ About Being ‘In Bed’ With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West shared new videos of himself explaining the difficulties he’s having co-parenting his oldest daughter North, 8, while also blasting Pete Davidson for texting him while in bed with Kim.

Kanye West, 44, claims Pete Davidson, 28, texted him while in bed with his ex Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy designer alleged that the SNL star was “antagonizing me” and “bragging” about his romance with the SKIMS founder in a series of videos posted to Instagram on March 13. “At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the Chicago native alleged.

“I thought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged, how she’s not my wife, she don’t have the last name,” he said in the selfie filmed clip. “Now he’s texting me, talking and bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife.I’m like, ‘Well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?’” he pondered.

Pete has been a sore subject for Ye since Kim moved on with the romance last October. While initially the situation appeared to be cordial, things took a turn in February when the rapper blasted Pete — who he began calling “Skete” — for making light of his mental health. Kanye followed up the on-going social media attacks with a music video of him burying an animated Pete for his song “Eazy.”

On March 13, Kanye also is spoke out about the issues he’s been having in regards to co-parenting his daughter North, 8. The rapper took to Instagram to share several new videos of himself discussing how he feels fathers don’t get a say in their children’s lives like mothers do once a divorce happens, and used North’s TikTok use, which he also complained about in the past, and apparent missed visitations with him as examples.

“Hey everybody — I just got off the phone with Kim and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTk thing,” Ye said at the beginning of one of the Instagram videos, which was posted on March 13. “I said ‘it’s never again — I am her father.’ I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, ‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say so. And when people say, ‘They’re going to use this on you in court’ — I don’t even have a say so in that they went to Sierra Canyon. Most men do not…there’s no such thing as 50/50 custody in society today. It always leans towards the mom.”

Kanye’s other video talked more about how he wanted to take North to a basketball game and to his Sunday Service but Kim allegedly told him she couldn’t go for various reasons, including because she was having a sleepover.

“When we had the Donda 2 release in Miami, I got all my kids a flight to come from Calabasas to come to Miami to see the kids. Then an assistant said, you know, ‘All the kids are there.’ When the plane took off, I got a text from Kim that said, ‘North won’t be on the plane,’ Kanye explained before comparing it to a past claim in which he said he wasn’t allowed to be at his youngest daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday party in Jan.

“You see, this is the kinds of stuff that’s just like the Chicago birthday party and I’m glad that you saw in the Variety piece what I have to deal with,” he went on. “Here’s another one: the Doves high school basketball game. We hold one in California, my daughter loves basketball and I want her to see the league her father is starting. North can’t go to that game. Now we’ve got Sunday Service at 10 am and it’s, ‘North had a sleepover, so she can’t come to Sunday Service.’ I moved the Sunday Service to 10 am so that I could go to Saint‘s (his son) soccer game at 12:30. Moved the entire thing.”

Kanye then shared a screenshot of Kim’s face from TikTok along with a lengthy caption that also touched upon his feelings “I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school I got a voice and I’m not having this,” part of the caption read.

Kanye’s videos come over a year after Kim first filed for divorce and over a week after they were declared legally single by a judge in court. In addition to North, Saint, and Chicago, the former couple, who were married in 2014, share youngest son Psalm, 2.

HollywoodLife reached out to both Kanye and Kim’s reps for comment on Kanye’s latest claims but have yet to receive a response.