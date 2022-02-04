Kanye West Shades Kim For Her Multiple Divorces & Complains About North, 8, Being On TikTok

For the second time, Kanye West is publicly making it clear that he does not approve of his daughter, North West, being on TikTok — and he has no problem letting Kim Kardashian know it.

Kanye West threw both direct and subtle shade at Kim Kardashian in an Instagram post on Feb. 4. The rapper has made it clear that he does not want the pair’s daughter, North West, 8, on TikTok, and he reiterated that point in his latest message. “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” he wrote.

Let’s unpack this. The first part of Kanye’s statement, referencing his “first divorce,” is a subtle jab at Kim for having been divorced three times (from Kanye, Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas). The second part is much more direct, as he threatens to take action if Kim continues to allow North on the social media site. North shares her TikTok account with Kim and the videos are monitored by Kim before they are posted, but Kanye is still unhappy with the situation.

Back in January, he called out his ex once again for allowing North to be on social media without consulting him. In an interview, Kanye revealed that he sent his cousins to talk to Kim on his behalf, and said that the TikTok was one of his concerns. He explained, “There’s two things I [told my cousins], tell her, “Security’s not gonna be in between me and my kids,’ and also tell her, ‘Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok. And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.'” Kanye claimed that the TikTok was created without him knowing, and accused Kim of “trying to antagonize” him with it.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and they’ve both (seemingly) moved on romantically. While Kim has been dating Pete Davidson since October, Kanye has been practically inseparable from Julia Fox since New Year’s Eve. However, a new relationship hasn’t stopped ‘Ye from discussing his breakup from Kim in the press. He’s been extremely vocal with claims about how Kim is allegedly trying to keep their four children away from him.

In mid-January, he publicly called her out for “not allowing” him to attend their daughter, Chicago West’s, birthday party. He’s also made public claims about security not allowing him into Kim’s home. Meanwhile, Kim has stayed quiet about the situation, and has made it clear from the beginning that she wants to co-parent amicably.