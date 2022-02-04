See Message

Kanye West Shades Kim For Her Multiple Divorces & Complains About North, 8, Being On TikTok

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes. Pictured: Chicago West, Saint West BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes. Pictured: Chicago West, Saint West BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

For the second time, Kanye West is publicly making it clear that he does not approve of his daughter, North West, being on TikTok — and he has no problem letting Kim Kardashian know it.

Kanye West threw both direct and subtle shade at Kim Kardashian in an Instagram post on Feb. 4. The rapper has made it clear that he does not want the pair’s daughter, North West, 8, on TikTok, and he reiterated that point in his latest message. “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” he wrote.

Let’s unpack this. The first part of Kanye’s statement, referencing his “first divorce,” is a subtle jab at Kim for having been divorced three times (from Kanye, Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas). The second part is much more direct, as he threatens to take action if Kim continues to allow North on the social media site. North shares her TikTok account with Kim and the videos are monitored by Kim before they are posted, but Kanye is still unhappy with the situation.

Back in January, he called out his ex once again for allowing North to be on social media without consulting him. In an interview, Kanye revealed that he sent his cousins to talk to Kim on his behalf, and said that the TikTok was one of his concerns. He explained, “There’s two things I [told my cousins], tell her, “Security’s not gonna be in between me and my kids,’ and also tell her, ‘Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok. And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.'” Kanye claimed that the TikTok was created without him knowing, and accused Kim of “trying to antagonize” him with it.

kanye west norht west
Kanye West with North at Fashion Week. (Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West -- Photos Of Their Relationship

Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West. Kanye West, left, and wife Kim Kardashian West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and they’ve both (seemingly) moved on romantically. While Kim has been dating Pete Davidson since October, Kanye has been practically inseparable from Julia Fox since New Year’s Eve. However, a new relationship hasn’t stopped ‘Ye from discussing his breakup from Kim in the press. He’s been extremely vocal with claims about how Kim is allegedly trying to keep their four children away from him.

In mid-January, he publicly called her out for “not allowing” him to attend their daughter, Chicago West’s, birthday party. He’s also made public claims about security not allowing him into Kim’s home. Meanwhile, Kim has stayed quiet about the situation, and has made it clear from the beginning that she wants to co-parent amicably.