Breaking News

Kanye West Says He ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Know’ Where Chicago’s 4th Birthday Is: ‘Games Being Played’

Kanye West
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened Kanye West Taylor Swift, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2009
Television personality Kim Kardashian West wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and husband/rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 10 Feb 2020
Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Drake along with Rihanna and Kanye West scored eight Grammy nominations each, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 Music Grammy Nominations, Toronto, Canada - 8 Oct 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

In a video, Kanye claims no one would give him the address to Chicago’s party even after he called Kim and then got Tristan to ask Khloe.

Kanye West claimed he was kept from knowing the address to his own daughter’s birthday party. The 44-year-old rapper said “games are being played” as he was in the dark about Chicago’s 4th birthday during a video taken while he was driving on January 15, seen here. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he began. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal.
These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just
not playing.”

Kanye West
Kanye West claimed he was kept in dark about his own daughter’s birthday.(Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Kanye went on to say he was “taking controI” of his narrative this year. “I’m being the best father — the Ye version
of a father — and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen.” Kanye shares Chicago, North, 8, Saint, 6 and Psalm, 2, with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. “And we’re gonna be real time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you.” He then added that he was putting the video online because he needs support.

As for the effort to find the address, Kanye revealed what lengths he went to, even recruiting Tristan Thompson to try and get the answer from his ex Khloe Kardashian. “I did done call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now and that’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

Related Gallery

Kanye West & Julia Fox -- Photos Of The Couple

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox party in West Hollywood hotspot Delilah's. The stunning actress showed off her taut tabs in extremely low slung black leather trousers as she and the A-list rapper hit up the celebrity hotspot. Pictured: Julia Fox,Kanye West Ref: SPL5284178 130122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Kanye West and Julia Fox share a kiss before Kanye gets inside the car after enjoying dinner at Delilah. Pictured: Kanye West, Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kanye West and Julia Fox share a kiss before Kanye gets inside the car after enjoying dinner at Delilah. Pictured: Julia Fox, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“My whole schedule is based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life,” he continued. “That’s the whole point of having money.” He then said he’s using his voice to stop the narrative of “keeping fathers out of the home.” “There’s a lot of people in this position who aint got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby’s mama be playing games, the grandmom be playing games. They ain’t fittin’ to play like that with me!”

The video is just the latest development in Kanye and Kim’s divorce becoming bitter. A day before, Kanye said he was stopped from entering Kim’s house as her new boyfriend Pete Davidson was inside.  “Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen,” Kanye explained. The “Famous” rapper even went after Kim’s new beau Pete in an allegedly leaked sneak peek at a new song.

 