Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Kids Will Be ‘Included’ In Their Wedding Party

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian pays fiance Travis Barker a visit at a music studio in Los Angeles with her son Reign. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
, and

When Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tie the knot, the whole family will be there! HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their kids are acting like a ‘blended family’ and will be part of their wedding.

One can expect a lot of punk rock to be played at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding reception. The two dressed up as Sid & Nancy for Halloween, and Kourt, 42, has shown she’s a fan of The Misfits, but perhaps her new favorite song is “We’re A Happy Family” by The Ramones? After all, Travis, 46, and Kourt’s kids have become the best of friends since the blink-182 drummer and Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum started dating. The couple is even planning to have them involved in their upcoming nuptials. “All of Kourtney’s children and both of Travis’s are going to be included in their wedding party,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife, “as this is what they both want.”

“Kourtney and Travis are digging their blended family,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “Kourtney has developed a bond with Travis’s kids and is starting to treat them like her own.” This love goes both ways, as the source says that Travis’s son, Landon Barker, 18, has “become a role model to Kourtney’s boys,” Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6. Travis’s daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, has “already become a big sister figure to Penelope [Disick],” the insider adds.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a day out in their native Calabasas, CA, with her kids on December 2, 2018. (Backgrid)

Travis’s stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, has also become close to Kourtney. She has been included in family vacations, and on Nov. 28, Alabama posted a few photos of her, Kourtney, and Atiana matching in black, puffy jackets. Travis shares Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. While he and Shanna were married, Travis bonded with Atiana, Shanna’s daughter from a past relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Related Gallery

Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Photos Of Dream, Saint & More

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian pays fiance Travis Barker a visit at a music studio in Los Angeles with her son Reign. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fun as they depart their daughter True's to dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top with a matching Prada fanny pack for the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“Kourtney has known Travis’s kids for years because they all grew up in the same neighborhood,” a KarJenner source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So, it really wasn’t their relationship which brought Kourtney and his kids closer. It’s the fact that it gradually happened over time, which makes it all that more authentic and organic. As everybody knows, Kourtney is an incredible mother, and she’s so good with children. They always come first in her eyes. Kourtney really didn’t have to try to build a bond with Alabama and Landon. The connection was mutual. She loves them like her own. “

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pictured arriving at Kanye West’s warehouse in Los Angeles, CA, on December 28, 2019.  (Backgrid)

While Kourt and Travis’s kids have bonded, the same can’t be said about her and Travis’s ex. Shanna, 46, has been shady towards Travis and Kourt’s relationship, and so, Travis and Kourt have instituted some rules to keep the peace. “They do not talk about Shanna at all, and neither of them wants to. Kourtney is not the type of person to bad mouth Shanna in front of her children,” the insider says. “Travis has made up a rule for the kids, which is that they are not allowed to discuss anything that goes on between their father and Kourtney with Shanna. They have agreed to this.”