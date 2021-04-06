Atiana De La Hoya: 5 Things About Travis Barker’s Stepdaughter Who Vacationed With Him & Kourtney

Atiana De La Hoya is a name you’ll want to remember. Learn more about the artist and model, who’s still tight with her former stepfather, Travis Barker.

Though he’s no longer married to her mother, Atiana De La Hoya and Travis Barker are still thick as thieves. The model and artist, 22, are incredibly close — to the point that she went on a family vacation to Aspen with Travis and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, she revealed on Instagram (see the photo below). Here’s what you need to know about the Hollywood up and comer:

1. Atiana Is Still Close With Former Stepdad Travis Barker

The Blink-182 drummer married Atiana’s mother, Shanna Moakler, in 2004. Atiana was just five years old. After their 2006 divorce, Shanna and Travis entered an on-again, off-again relationship, ultimately splitting for good in 2008. Despite the drama, Atiana has remained tight with her former stepdad, the father of her two half-siblings: Landon and Alabama. After all, they remained living under the same roof until 2014 even though Shanna and Travis were no longer involved romantically.

Travis and Shanna have since moved into separate homes, but co-parent amicably. The rocker told PEOPLE in 2016 that, “The kids’ best interest is what we all have in mind – there’s nothing else. Our relationship was so long ago. We’re just being friends. Doing the best coparenting is the most important thing.” Travis even moved back in with the kids and Shanna to quarantine during the pandemic.

2. Atiana’s Parents Are Shanna Moakler & Oscar De La Hoya

Former Miss Universe Shanna began dating boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya in October 1997, and they got engaged one year later. They welcomed daughter Atiana in March 1999. Said Shanna at the time on Extra, “It wasn’t a planned pregnancy, but it was understood if it happened it was beautiful and if it didn’t that was fine too.” The relationship ended when Atiana was less than a year old after Shanna discovered Oscar was cheating on her — by seeing him on TV with another woman as his date at the Latin Grammys.

3. Atiana Paints Custom Bags For Celeb Clients

Atiana is a gifted artist who has made a career out of hand painting designer bags with her unique, custom creations. For Travis, she painted a realistic skull on the corner of a Louis Vuitton suitcase in 2020. Her pieces are sought after by musicians like Machine Gun Kelly, who scored an incredible Gucci bag painted with “Diablo.” You can see some of her amazing works by checking out @artbyatiana.

4. Atiana Is A Model

Atiana started modeling when she was 14, but ultimately gave it up when she was in high school. “I just wanted to hang out with friends. I didn’t want to have a career or work,” Atiana told Page Six in January. At 22, she’s back in the game. Atiana is signed with LA Models and shows off some of her shoots on Instagram, like a sexy lingerie launch for Agent Provocateur.

5. Atiana Was On ‘Meet The Barkers’

Meet The Barkers, the MTV reality show that followed around Travis, Shanna, and their family, premiered in 2005. Atiana said in her Page Six interview that she actually loved being on the show. “It was like, ‘There are going to be people in the house, pretend that they’re not there,’ ” Atiana recalled. “And they truly did just follow us around. It’s definitely nice to [watch now], because I was so little, I don’t remember a lot. It’s something I cherish.”