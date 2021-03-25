Kourtney Kardashian Wears Matching Pink Ski Suit With Penelope As She Takes All 3 Kids On Family Trip

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick hit the ski slopes in coordinating designer snowsuits. The ‘KUWTK’ star’s sons looked just as stylish for the getaway in Aspen.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, took her “good little ski bunnies” — her three kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — to Aspen for a snowy getaway. The Poosh CEO and her kids shredded the slopes in the Colorado ski resort town, where they showed up in fashionable fits. Kourtney and Penelope had a twinning moment in puffy pink snowsuits; the only difference between their ski suits was the brand. Kourtney rocked Prada, while Penelope opted for Moncler.

Meanwhile, Mason looked sporty in his yellow Adidas ski jacket and bright purple snow pants, while Reign took after their mom’s love for luxurious fashion in a fur-trim snow jacket. This was all seen in photos and videos of the family trip that Kourtney posted Instagram on March 25, which showed the famous family hanging out in downtown Aspen, riding the ski lift and more. You could even see Kourtney expertly gliding down a mountain slope on her skis in the very last slide of the post above.

It was an adventurous day — so much so, Reign even took a nap right on the snow! He was also seen adorably snoozing with his older brother in the slideshow above. The family appeared to be accompanied by Stacey Bendet, the CEO and creative director of Alice + Olivia. The fashion designer shared a video of herself skiing alongside Kourtney on her Instagram Story on Thursday (catch them in action below).

While Kourtney’s “spring break” looks more like a winter break, that didn’t stop the lifestyle blogger from slipping into a bikini (as though she were in Cancun). On March 24, the mother of three shared photos of herself posing in a metallic silver string bikini inside an indoor pool while rocking the Y2K swimwear set.

Kourtney’s ex and the father of her children, Scott Disick, wasn’t seen in these vacation posts. He was last spotted out and about with his new girlfriend, 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, while shopping at Maxfield in West Hollywood on March 23. The outing also served as the public debut of the Talenteless founder’s buzzed, platinum blonde hair!